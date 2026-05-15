Dhurandhar 2: Ranveer Singh film has ‘more violence, abuses’ on OTT; to land in India after IPL 

Dhurandhar: The Revenge may have already stormed OTT platforms internationally, but Indian fans are still waiting for the film’s streaming debut. The delayed India release of the Ranveer Singh-starrer has now sparked widespread discussion online, especially after overseas viewers began sharing details about Netflix’s far more violent and uncensored “raw and uncut” version. The viewers in India, however, can watch the film on streaming after IPL 2026 wraps on May 31, as per sources within Jio. Dhurandhar 2 will start streaming in India sometime in June.

While the film started streaming internationally on Netflix from May 14, Indian audiences are still waiting for its arrival on JioHotstar. Amid growing curiosity around the delay, JioHotstar recently teased the film’s upcoming release on X by sharing a clip with the caption, “Ladies and gentlemen, are you ready for this?” The video itself carried the words: “Exploding soon.”

Ladies and gentlemen, are you ready for this? 😉 pic.twitter.com/yYGs06uI4H — JioHotstar (@JioHotstar) May 15, 2026

Sources within Jio have indicated that the film is expected to premiere in India only after the IPL season concludes.

Dhurandhar: The Revenge – Raw and Uncut

The international OTT version, titled Dhurandhar: The Revenge – Raw and Uncut, reportedly contains several scenes that were either shortened or toned down in theatres. Viewers overseas have described it as more graphic, brutal and emotionally intense than the CBFC-approved theatrical cut released in India.

Social media users have especially pointed out the restoration of violent sequences, extended action moments and uncensored dialogue. Several scenes that were missing from the theatrical release, despite appearing in the trailers, are now visible in the Netflix version.

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Graphic violence restored in OTT cut

According to viewers, the opening sequence featuring Jaskirat’s violent rampage now includes an uncut hammer attack that had been shortened in theatres. Another scene in the Muridke climax, where Ranveer Singh’s character crushes a man’s head with a cement block, also remains fully intact in the OTT version.

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Fans have also highlighted extended moments from the Lyari Gang War chapter, including a sequence where Jaskirat aka Hamza attacks a man using a burning fireball.

Unmuted abuses and more beheading scenes

The theatrical version had faced criticism for muting or partially censoring several cuss words. However, viewers say the international cut leaves the dialogue untouched, with subtitles also translating the abuses more accurately. One sequence during the Lyari Gang War shows Hamza killing gangsters by slamming a shop shutter onto their necks.

The controversial ‘football with severed head’ scene

One of the most talked-about additions involves gangster Uzair Baloch playing football with Arshad Pappu’s severed head. The Netflix cut reportedly depicts the scene in full. Fans also noticed that another shot from the trailer, omitted from theatres, has now been restored.

Viewers have also pointed out changes in Jaskirat’s emotional response following Pinda’s death. According to reactions online, the OTT version presents a calmer and more restrained performance compared to the theatrical release.

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Netizens react

Social media has been flooded with reactions from viewers watching the uncensored version overseas. One user wrote, “Nahhh, some of these uncensored scenes from Dhurandhar The Revenge on Netflix are so much more brutal, detailed and immersive. CBFC really butchered what could’ve been the greatest theatrical experience ever for Indian audiences.”

Another posted, “Sequences still missing in Dhurandhar: The Revenge (RAW & UNDEKHA version) on Netflix International. It’s uncensored with some elaborated gory scenes earlier trimmed by CBFC.”

Another viewer shared, “The ott print of Dhurandhar 2 is raw and brutal, no beep nor any scenes has been cut, absolutely jhakkar experience.”

One more reaction read, “#DhurandharTheRevenge (Raw & Undekha) is INSANE. The Brutality is Just at its PEAK. Arguably, The MOST BRUTAL FILM OF INDIAN CINEMA HISTORY.”

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However, not everyone seemed impressed by the film. One viewer reacted, “Successfully Wasted 4 hours on Dhurandhar 2. The only good thing I realised was how great our PM Modi ji really is. #Dhurandhar2TheRevenge.”

About Dhurandhar 2

Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar: The Revenge stars Ranveer Singh as an Indian spy operating in Karachi. The film also features Arjun Rampal, R. Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, Rakesh Bedi and Sara Arjun. The franchise’s first installment also starred Akshaye Khanna as the antagonist. Together, the two films have grossed more than Rs 3,100 crore worldwide.