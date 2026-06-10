Dhurandhar 2 Raw, Uncut: Aditya Dhar alters 1984 riots dialogue from Hamza-Pinda scene

After creating havoc at the box office, Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar 2 finally arrived on streaming platforms recently. The version released on OTT, titled Dhurandhar 2 Raw and Undekha, premiered on Netflix and JioHotstar. While the film has quickly climbed viewership charts and prompted many fans to revisit it, some viewers have noticed a subtle yet significant change from the theatrical version. According to Reddit users, Dhar has altered a plot point that appeared to reference, anti-Sikh riots of 1984.

Many viewers took to Reddit to discuss an important post-interval confrontation between Jaskirat (Ranveer Singh) and his childhood friend Pinda (Udaybir Sandhu) in Dhurandhar: The Revenge. In the theatrical cut, Jaskirat confronts Pinda for peddling drugs, smuggling them into India, and betraying his homeland. Pinda responds by saying, “Keda desh? Wo desh jinne chaurasi vich apne bhaiyo nu mareya tha.” (The same country that killed our brothers in ’84.)

What has been altered?

However, viewers have pointed out that the dialogue has been modified in the OTT version through dubbing. The revised line reportedly avoids a direct reference to the 1984 anti-Sikh riots, with Pinda now saying, “Keda desh, wo Desh jinne hume apna maneya hi nahi” (The country that never accepted us as one of its own).

Reddit users also claimed that the film changed the name of one of its characters. The first Dhurandhar featured a character named Happy PhD in its credits, while the sequel reportedly renames the character Sunny DVD. According to users, Happy PhD was the alias of a real-life Khalistani militant. Harmeet Singh, the chief of the Khalistan Liberation Force, was designated a terrorist by India and was killed under mysterious circumstances in 2020.

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After details of the alleged changes were shared on Reddit, several users weighed in on the discussion. “Man I really wanna know what was the original movie like without any scenes cut, removed, or altered,” wrote one user. Another felt the modifications were made to avoid controversy. “Aditya Dhar played it safe, keeping the focus on the Pakistani terror angle,” argued another.

Not everyone agreed with the changes. “But did these changes really help. Sunny DVD part was anyway not the main thing in that chapter. As for Pinda, it was evident he is Khalistani. So I don’t think dubbing those dialogues did any help. The Khalistani angle was pretty evident. Someone in Canada slashed the screen on day 1, so you can imagine the message has been conveyed.”

Did Aditya Dhar remove or update the most controversial part of the film before it was released?

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About Dhurandhar

Led by Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, R. Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun, and Rakesh Bedi, Dhurandhar is a two-part spy franchise directed by Aditya Dhar. The films collectively grossed over Rs 3,000 crore at the box office. The story follows Jaskirat, also known as Hamza, an Indian spy who infiltrates terror networks in Pakistan as part of a high-stakes covert mission.