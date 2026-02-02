Dhurandhar 2: Ranveer Singh reveals teaser release date and time

Actor Ranveer Singh has announced the date and time for the teaser of the sequel to his hit film Dhurandhar. Dhurandhar 2 is scheduled to hit theatres on March 19.

By: Entertainment Desk
2 min readNew DelhiFeb 2, 2026 08:53 PM IST
Dhurandhar 2 teaser date and time
After a historic run at the box office, Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar recently premiered on Netflix to a positive response. Fans are now eagerly awaiting the sequel to Aditya Dhar’s film titled Dhurandhar 2. On Monday, the makers shared a cryptic announcement about the upcoming project.

Taking to Instagram, Ranveer and the Dhurandhar team posted a Story that read, “Tomorrow (February 3), 12:12 (sic).” The post hinted that the teaser for Dhurandhar 2 is set to drop tomorrow at 12:12 pm, sparking excitement among fans on social media.

ALSO READ | Dhurandhar trends at No 1 in Pakistan, divides Indian viewers again after its OTT release

Check out the Instagram Story:

Ranveer Singh's Instagram Story Ranveer Singh’s Instagram Story

Earlier, speculation had been rife that the teaser of Dhurandhar 2 would premiere alongside Sunny Deol’s Border 2. However, filmmaker Aditya Dhar later clarified the reports on his social media handle. Reposting a fan-made meme that read, “Aditya Dhar mazak nahi, teaser jaldi (Please don’t joke and release the teaser soon),” Dhar wrote, “The teaser will be out in a few days!”

In other news, according to The Hollywood Reporter, T-Series will serve as the music label for Dhurandhar 2. “It’s a massive, chartbuster soundtrack and the response from the film team — whoever has heard it— has been fabulous. The album will again have a wide variety of songs,” a source told the publication.

Also Read – ‘Not all horses run in a race; some are worshipped’: Muzaffar Ali on why Bollywood can’t make films like Umrao Jaan anymore

Dhurandhar 2 is scheduled to release on the big screen on March 19, clashing with Yash starrer Toxic at theatres.

Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.

