Dhurandhar 2: Ranveer Singh reveals teaser release date and time

After a historic run at the box office, Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar recently premiered on Netflix to a positive response. Fans are now eagerly awaiting the sequel to Aditya Dhar’s film titled Dhurandhar 2. On Monday, the makers shared a cryptic announcement about the upcoming project.

Taking to Instagram, Ranveer and the Dhurandhar team posted a Story that read, “Tomorrow (February 3), 12:12 (sic).” The post hinted that the teaser for Dhurandhar 2 is set to drop tomorrow at 12:12 pm, sparking excitement among fans on social media.

ALSO READ | Dhurandhar trends at No 1 in Pakistan, divides Indian viewers again after its OTT release

Check out the Instagram Story: