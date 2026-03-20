Dhurandhar 2: Ram Gopal Varma declares Aditya Dhar has ended the era of ‘godly heroes’, says other directors will ‘wake up shivering in cold sweat’

Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma has been heaping praise on Aditya Dhar and Dhurandhar ever since the first film of the franchise released in December. After watching the sequel, RGV called Dhurandhar The Revenge ‘SholayX100’ and now, when it appears that the audience has given its thumbs up to the film with the first day box office collection at Rs 102 crore, RGV has declared that Dhurandhar 2 will make directors “tremble” in their chairs, and make the stars re-examine heroism on screen.

‘Godly heroes look ridiculous, like clowns in a circus’

In a long note shared on X, RGV started by declaring that Dhurandhar 2 is a “horror.” He then explained that the film is a “horror” for those filmmakers who have built their careers on “over the top cinema” that expects that the audience leaves their brains at home. “The cinema that was rammed down our throats full of LOUDNESS and MASALA which will be now soon on a ventilator struggling for breath,” he said and added that it will scare those directors who continue to “worship the godly hero.” It is well known that most film industries in India are dependent on the male stars that often play the traditional hero.