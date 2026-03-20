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Dhurandhar 2: Ram Gopal Varma declares Aditya Dhar has ended the era of ‘godly heroes’, says other directors will ‘wake up shivering in cold sweat’
Ram Gopal Varma said that Dhurandhar 2 will change the perception of heroes in Indian cinema where superstars doing loud and masala cinema will now look like 'clowns in a circus'.
Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma has been heaping praise on Aditya Dhar and Dhurandhar ever since the first film of the franchise released in December. After watching the sequel, RGV called Dhurandhar The Revenge ‘SholayX100’ and now, when it appears that the audience has given its thumbs up to the film with the first day box office collection at Rs 102 crore, RGV has declared that Dhurandhar 2 will make directors “tremble” in their chairs, and make the stars re-examine heroism on screen.
‘Godly heroes look ridiculous, like clowns in a circus’
In a long note shared on X, RGV started by declaring that Dhurandhar 2 is a “horror.” He then explained that the film is a “horror” for those filmmakers who have built their careers on “over the top cinema” that expects that the audience leaves their brains at home. “The cinema that was rammed down our throats full of LOUDNESS and MASALA which will be now soon on a ventilator struggling for breath,” he said and added that it will scare those directors who continue to “worship the godly hero.” It is well known that most film industries in India are dependent on the male stars that often play the traditional hero.
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RGV said that Ranveer, with his performance in Dhurandhar films, has “killed all those heroes who never bleed and never feel pain and then over the dead bodies of those kind of outdated heroes, he gave birth to a true real hero , flawed, yet dangerous and unpredictable and also his heroism comes from his actions instead of being thrusted upon the heads with ear drum shattering music.” The Satya director said that compared to the hero that Ranveer played on screen here, the “godly heroes” will “suddenly look ridiculous, almost like clowns in a circus.”
‘After Dhurandhar 2, the hair and costume school of cinema will look like kindergarten’
RGV then mocked the action-set pieces that have become a mainstay in Indian films, that often defy gravity and said that Dhurandhar 2 will “terrify” those who presented physics as a joke and shows gravity as non-existent.
“After the audience saw the action that actually hurts, that actually bleeds, the flying goon brigade will suddenly feel cheap, fake, and embarrassingly ridiculous. The filmmakers who still swear by wires and cranes to fake uplift the heroes will now wake up shivering in cold sweat. It will make the pan-India directors tremble in their chairs , the ones who still believe characters are created by hairdos, costumes, photoshopped six packs, and designer clothes instead of intrinsic psychological depth,” he added. He said that after watching Ranveer in Dhurandhar 2, “the hair and costume school of cinema will look like kindergarten dress up.”
RGV declared that Dhurandhar 2 “is not just a film” but “a verdict” and said that Aditya Dhar has “cut off the head” of the kind of films that “insulted the intelligence of the audience” and “turned heroes into gods and audiences into sheep.” RGV then said that if makers of such kinds of films “don’t go back to their drawing boards and exorcise themselves by watching Dhurandhar 2 multiple times, even god can’t save their spirits.”
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On Wednesday, March 18, RGV was the first to share his review of Dhurandhar The Revenge on X. He said that the film will have an impact that is 100 times more than Sholay, one of the best known Hindi films of all time and said that the film’s “magnificence is bound to make all the greatest films made so far starting from Mughal E Azam onwards look like TV serials.”
About Dhurandhar 2
Dhurandhar The Revenge had its wide release on Thursday, March 19 and on its first day, the film earned Rs 236 crore worldwide, which is unprecedented for any other Hindi film. Alongside Ranveer Singh, the film also stars Sara Arjun, Rakesh Bedi, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt and R Madhavan.