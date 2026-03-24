Dhurandhar 2 pushed India release of Ryan Gosling’s Project Hail Mary by a week; directors of Hollywood film say ‘How dare you have your own successful film industry?’

Aditya Dhar’s blockbuster spy thriller Dhurandhar The Revenge had such tremendous pre-release buzz that it averted competition from not only Indian tentpoles but also Hollywood ones. Geethu Mohandas’ Kannada-English action thriller Toxic: A Fairytale for Grownups was scheduled to release on the same day as Dhurandhar 2 on March 19 on the occasion of Eid, Gudi Padwa, and Ugadi. But the makers postponed the release of the Yash-starrer owing to the ongoing Gulf conflict since the KGF superstar enjoys a major stronghold in the region.

Phil Lord and Christopher Miller sci-fi adventure film Project Hail Mary released in cinemas worldwide this past week, but its India release was pushed by a week, thanks to Dhurandhar 2 taking away majority of the screens. Harish Shankar’s Telugu action thriller Ustaad Bhagat Singh, starring Pawan Kalyan, also took up a considerable number of screens in the Telugu market.