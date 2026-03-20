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‘Films on Indira Gandhi, PM Modi didn’t work for even 2 days,’ says Dhurandhar 2 actor Rakesh Bedi, dismisses Aditya Dhar film is ‘propaganda’
Rakesh Bedi expressed his joy over the success of Dhurandhar The Revenge. He plays Jameel Jamali in the Aditya Dhar film.
Rakesh Bedi, who has been working in the movies since the late 1970, found new fans after he appeared as Jameel Jamali in Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar back in December. And now, with Dhurandhar The Revenge out in theatres, Rakesh is over the moon as his performance is, once again, getting a lot of praise. In a new interview, Rakesh was asked about his take on the film being labelled as “propaganda” and said that he doesn’t “believe in politics.”
In a chat with NDTV, Rakesh said, “I don’t believe in politics. I think it’s the cinema… Everybody has the right to like or dislike a film. But I don’t think it’s right to put a film into some kind of a category… That it’s pro-establishment or anti-establishment. The verdict is that people are loving it.” Rakesh then took a dig on the films that have previously been labelled as propaganda and claimed that Dhurandhar is better than all of them.
“Recently, there was a film on Indira Gandhi and (Prime Minister Narendra) Modi, these films didn’t run for even two days. Dhurandhar’s writing, screenplay is great. People haven’t seen a film of this scale ever,” he said and added that with Dhurandhar 2, people are “celebrating cinema.”
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Talking about the hype that the film is clearly enjoying with round the clock shows and unprecedented box office collections, he said, “This is a mad frenzy which is going on. I’ve never seen something like this in my career at least. Many people have not seen this kind of a frenzy, madness, and euphoria for a film.”
Rakesh was also asked about the video where Finland President Alexander Stubb and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney were seen discussing Dhurandhar during their morning run and said, “What could be a bigger compliment? I was elated to find out that a film that I’m a part of is being talked about at this level. Aditya used to say one thing constantly while making the film. He would say, ‘We are going to raise the bar’. After I saw the film, I said, ‘You have not raised the bar, you have broken the bar’, because people are going to see the movie baar-baar (again and again).”
No ice-hockey rinks available, so a nice morning run in Hyde Park with Prime minister @MarkJCarney, Diana and Suzanne. pic.twitter.com/frvOts0V6v
— Alexander Stubb (@alexstubb) March 17, 2026
Rakesh is known for films like Saath Saath, Chashme Baddoor, Hero No 1, Yes Boss, Uri: The Surgical Strike, among many others. He is also known for his television shows like Shrimaan Shrimati, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, among others.
Dhurandhar The Revenge released in theaters on Thursday, March 19. The film, directed by Aditya Dhar, stars Ranveer Singh in the lead role. Sara Arjun, R Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt and Arjun Rampal also star in the film.
This article contains subjective opinions and personal views expressed by the actor regarding cinema and its reception. Reader discretion is advised as these insights reflect an individual perspective and have not been independently verified.