‘Films on Indira Gandhi, PM Modi didn’t work for even 2 days,’ says Dhurandhar 2 actor Rakesh Bedi, dismisses Aditya Dhar film is ‘propaganda’

Rakesh Bedi, who has been working in the movies since the late 1970, found new fans after he appeared as Jameel Jamali in Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar back in December. And now, with Dhurandhar The Revenge out in theatres, Rakesh is over the moon as his performance is, once again, getting a lot of praise. In a new interview, Rakesh was asked about his take on the film being labelled as “propaganda” and said that he doesn’t “believe in politics.”

In a chat with NDTV, Rakesh said, “I don’t believe in politics. I think it’s the cinema… Everybody has the right to like or dislike a film. But I don’t think it’s right to put a film into some kind of a category… That it’s pro-establishment or anti-establishment. The verdict is that people are loving it.” Rakesh then took a dig on the films that have previously been labelled as propaganda and claimed that Dhurandhar is better than all of them.