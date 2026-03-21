Dhurandhar 2 is ‘propaganda, huge disappointment’: Kannada actor Ramya asks Aditya Dhar to move beyond ‘jingosim’

Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge is on a rampage at the box office, drawing praise from both audiences and celebrities. However, a section of viewers has criticised the film for its alleged “propaganda.” Kannada actor and former politician Ramya shared a scathing review of the film on her official X account, calling the sequel a “complete propaganda” and urging director Aditya Dhar to move beyond jingoism.

She wrote, “Just watched Dhurandhar 2 and wow! What a masterclass in how to turn something promising into an endurance test. It’s like reading a textbook of the most boring subject with never-ending chapters and at some point, your brain just gives up and starts laughing out of sheer despair at the atrocity unfolding in front of you. If you really want to watch it, do yourself a favor—don’t waste your time or money in a theatre. This is strictly ‘pause, scroll phone, question life choices’ content—best consumed on a streaming platform where escape is just a click away.”

Criticising the film’s technical aspects, she added, “Direction, dialogues, editing, background score, acting—all consistently subpar. It genuinely feels like no one told them there was a March 19 release deadline approaching. Or worse, they knew and still said, ‘haan perfect hai, bhej do.’ In Dhurandhar (Part 1), people were hooting, clapping, vibing. There was energy. There was engagement. This one—the audience was having none of it. You could feel the collective disappointment in the theatre.”

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Questioning the widespread praise for Ranveer Singh, she remarked, “Also, to everyone saying it’s Ranveer carrying the film—what exactly is he carrying? Because all I could see was his hair. In the first part, his hair had personality, presence, character. In this one, it’s just there. In the way. Of everything. Blocking scenes. Possibly eligible for a supporting role nomination.”

She also took issue with the film’s violence, writing, “And the violence!!! This isn’t a movie, it’s basically a visual handbook (one that absolutely should not exist) on how creatively violent you can get with literally any object lying around. Syringe? Used. Spanner? Used. Knives, spiked balls, machetes, reapers, chains, guns, bombs, bazookas, shutters—you name it, they’ve weaponized it.”

Taking a swipe at the director’s vision, she said, “The director seems to be in a constant competition with himself: ‘How do I make the next scene more violent/comical than the last?’ And it just keeps escalating to the point where it stops being shocking and starts being hilarious. You chop off both legs, soak a torso in kerosene, and the guy is still delivering dialogues like he’s mid-TED Talk. Medical science, zindabad. Forget Oscar, Nobel Prize incoming.”

She concluded, “Long story short: Dhurandhar 2 is a HUGE disappointment. Snoozefest/comedy at best. If Part 1 made you cheer, this one will make you question why Dhurandhar 2, why? Ranveer, you’re better than this. Aditya Dhar—jingoism and propaganda is so passé. Get over it.”

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Earlier, actor Prakash Raj had expressed a similar sentiment. Taking to X, he wrote, “Me… bahut door from Dhurandhar… are you? Just asking!” In another post, he appeared to take a dig at South stars such as Allu Arjun, Jr NTR, Mahesh Babu, and Vijay Deverakonda—all of whom had earlier praised the film—writing, “Signs of obligations are spreading South too.”

Politicians demand ban of Dhurandhar 2

The criticism isn’t limited to actors. Several politicians and association leaders have also slammed the film for allegedly spreading propaganda. Waris Pathan, spokesperson for All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), even called for a ban. Speaking to ANI, he said, “There are some cheap people who spread hatred and lies just to make a few rupees. They don’t know how to make anything else. They are using real-world examples like demonetisation, even though everybody knows the truth about how people stood in lines. Make films for entertainment or to show real history. Make films to make people happy, not to spread hatred. The government should ban such films. Make a film on the Epstein Files or other topics. If you’ve made it against Pakistan, show it in Pakistan then. Why are you causing issues here?”

Dhurandhar 2 box office

Despite the backlash, Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge continues its strong box office run. The Ranveer Singh-starrer has earned Rs 330 crore worldwide, with its India net collection standing at Rs 240.29 crore, according to Sacnilk. Directed by Aditya Dhar, the film was released in multiple languages, including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam. However, censorship delays pushed the Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada versions. While the Tamil and Telugu versions have finally hit theatres today, the Kannada version has been rescheduled to March 23. With the addition of these language markets, the film is expected to see a further boost in collections, potentially surpassing its Day 1 and Day 2 figures.

The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the cited public figures and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of this publication. This content is for informational purposes regarding trending entertainment news and has not been independently verified for factual accuracy regarding the film’s production or political claims.