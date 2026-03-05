Dhurandhar 2 promotions to shift into high gear with trailer release on Friday: Report

Dhurandhar 2 trailer release: The anticipation around Dhurandhar 2 is growing with every passing day, and fans are eagerly waiting for the makers to release its trailer. Earlier, it was reported that the film’s trailer might release on the occasion of Holi. However, trade analyst Taran Adarsh had taken to social media to squash such claims. Now, Variety India has reported that the film’s trailer will release very soon.

According to a report in Variety, the makers are set to release the film’s trailer on March 6. It is reported that the trailer will be out by noon on Friday. The makers will also share a new poster tomorrow, as per the report, and will confirm that the release date is March 19.