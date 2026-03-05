Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.
Dhurandhar 2 promotions to shift into high gear with trailer release on Friday: Report
Dhurandhar 2 trailer release: According to a report, the makers of Ranveer Singh-starrerr Dhurandhar 2 are set to release the film's trailer on March 6.
Dhurandhar 2 trailer release: The anticipation around Dhurandhar 2 is growing with every passing day, and fans are eagerly waiting for the makers to release its trailer. Earlier, it was reported that the film’s trailer might release on the occasion of Holi. However, trade analyst Taran Adarsh had taken to social media to squash such claims. Now, Variety India has reported that the film’s trailer will release very soon.
According to a report in Variety, the makers are set to release the film’s trailer on March 6. It is reported that the trailer will be out by noon on Friday. The makers will also share a new poster tomorrow, as per the report, and will confirm that the release date is March 19.
This report has emerged after the makers of Yash-starrer Toxic decided to shift the release date of their film from March 19 due to the ongoing conflict in the Middle East. Earlier, the two major films were set to release on the same day — March 19 — but with the Middle East being a major market for Kannada star Yash, the makers decided to postpone their film to June 4. The conflict in the Middle East won’t affect Dhurandhar 2 much, as its first iteration was banned in the Gulf and Pakistan, and it is unlikely that Part 2 will release in the region.
This means that Dhurandhar 2 will now release without any competition at the box office and get a chance to mint more moolah during the defining first two weeks.
Meanwhile, Dhurandhar 2 is already making waves at the box office in North America. According to Sacnilk, the film has grossed $70K (Rs 58.1 lakh) for the premiere, which is scheduled for March 18. The total opening day advance sales (including premiere) have crossed $100K (Rs 83 lakh) in the US.
Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar 2 stars Ranveer Singh as Hamza Ali Mazari aka Jaskirat Singh Rangi, R. Madhavan (as Ajay Sanyal), Arjun Rampal (as Major Iqbal), Sanjay Dutt (as SP Chaudhary Aslam), Rakesh Bedi (as Jameel Jamali), Danish Pandor (as Uzair Baloch) and Sara Arjun (as Yalina Jamali), among others.
