Dhurandhar 2: Piyush Mishra rejects propaganda claims, Boman Irani says the film’s ‘success has to be celebrated’

As expected, Aditya Dhar’s highly anticipated Dhurandhar 2, the sequel to last year’s blockbuster gangster actioner Dhurandhar, is making waves at the box office. The film’s total net collection in India has now reached Rs 778.77 crore, making it one of the biggest theatrical earners of the year, and potentially for years to come. Naturally, the hype is not only among audiences but also within the film industry, with several celebrities heaping massive praise on the film.

Recently, Randeep Hooda, while speaking about how Indian cinema is gradually matching strides with Hollywood, and even giving it a run for its money, cited Dhurandhar 2 as an example.

Speaking to IANS, he said, “Yes, gradually we too will begin to dominate them. Our Dhurandhar 2 has done tremendous business in America, more than even their local films. So slowly, we will reach their level and eventually surpass them.”

For the unversed, Dhurandhar 2 is currently the highest grossing film in the US with earnings over $20.2 million.

At the recently held International Film Festival of Delhi, Ashish Vidyarthi also praised both Dhurandhar The Revenge and its director Aditya Dhar. Although he admitted he has not yet watched the film, he described the moment as a “point of celebration.”

He said, “It’s doing amazing numbers, and what’s important is that Dhurandhar has taken filmmaking to another level, and I will say that is a point of celebration. And Aditya Dhar is again a story. What is inspiring is that he persisted for so many years, and now he has proved his place, so hats off to him.”

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‘You can’t call it a propaganda film’: Piyush Mishra

At the same festival, veteran musician, lyricist, and actor Piyush Mishra also lauded Dhurandhar 2, adding that, contrary to some opinions, Dhurandhar is not propaganda. He said, “There’s a thin line between cinema and propaganda. Dhurandhar has a fantastic screenplay. So that’s cinema, actually, you can’t call it a propaganda film.” Boman Irani, also speaking at the festival, shared that while he hasn’t watched the film yet, he is delighted by its success. He said, “I haven’t seen it yet, but I would like to. Big names are saying it’s an incredible film, so it must be. And success has to be celebrated.”

‘Aditya Dhar is an absolutely astounding filmmaker’: Karan Johar

Dhurandhar 2 has been receiving praise from all quarters, including major stars from the South Indian film industry such as Rajinikanth, Jr NTR, Allu Arjun, Mahesh Babu, S. S. Rajamouli, and Nagarjuna Akkineni, all of whom have openly lauded the film. More recently, Karan Johar shared his review on Instagram. He acknowledged the debate surrounding the film’s “hyper alpha energy and deep-rooted patriotism,” but went on to praise Aditya Dhar’s direction, noting that the filmmaker has set a new benchmark for mainstream cinema.

He wrote, “The discussions on testosterone, hyper alpha energy and deep rooted patriotism will continue as it must… BUT #DHURANDHAR2 is so much more than that … the heart wrenching back story of Jaskirat… the heartbreaking sacrifices made for our motherland…. The humanisation and layered back story even of the antagonist… the impeccable craft… the soundscape and the all round cinematic prowess proves the brilliance and directorial command of ADITYA DHAR … what an absolutely astounding and outstanding filmmaker he is… he not only raises the mainstream bar but also creates a new one.”

About Dhurandhar 2

Dhurandhar 2 is a four-hour-long epic saga starring Ranveer Singh, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, Rakesh Bedi, and Sara Arjun in pivotal roles. The film chronicles the journey of Ranveer Singh’s character, tracing his transformation from Jaskirat Singh Rangi to Hamza Ali Mazari as he executes his revenge.

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