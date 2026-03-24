Dhurandhar 2: Actor playing Pinda opens up about real-life reference, reveals he didn’t sleep for 3 nights while shooting interval scene

Dhurandhar 2, starring Ranveer Singh, has been making waves ever since its release on March 19 and the film is making history at the box office as it has already made Rs 850 crore at the global box office. Amid all the cheer for the film, the supporting actors in the film are also getting a lot of appreciation. Actor Udaybir Sandhu, who plays the role of Pinda in the film, gets to shine at a pivotal moment in the film and in a recent interview, Udaybir opened up about the real-life references, the crucial interval block of the film, and the encouragement he received from director Aditya Dhar.

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Real-life inspiration for Pinda in Dhurandhar 2

In a chat with Faridoon Shahryar on his YouTube channel, Udaybir Sandhu, who plays Jaskirat Singh Rangi’s (Ranveer Singh) childhood friend, was asked if his character was inspired by Harwinder Singh Sandhu aka Rinda. Rinda allegedly died in Pakistan in 2022 after a reported drug overdose. Much like Pinda, Rinda was a smuggler of arms and drugs and had connections with various terrorist organisations.

Upon being asked about the real-life inspiration, Udaybir said, “No. I am hearing this for the first time. I was just told that this is a friend’s role. Just to make the story very interesting… And to show how he comes back in Jaskirat’s life. I don’t think there are any real-life references for him.”

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In Dhurandhar 2, the audience sees Pinda in the opening sequence with Jaskirat as they arrange arms for Jaskirat’s character. After Jaskirat goes on a killing spree and is repeatedly called for court hearing, Pinda is shown to be with Jaskirat’s family as he marries Jaskirat’s sister. Decades later, Pinda meets Hamza (also played by Ranveer), in Pakistan and is the first person who recognises his old self, which leads to a brawl between them. By this time, Pinda is one of the biggest drug lords in Punjab and is a heavy drug user.

Aditya Dhar said, ‘You don’t know what you have done’

Talking about working with Aditya Dhar, Udaybir Sandhu shared that they worked on the film for about two years, as he is one of the only characters who appears in a significant role in the flashback portions, and the present-day sequences. Udaybir recalled shooting the pivotal bathroom sequence, which makes for the interval block of the film and said that just after shooting this scene, Aditya told him, “You don’t know what you have done.”

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He shared, “The first compliment I got was from Aditya sir, right after that bathroom scene. We had already done the airport and the car scene. Those were normal scenes but this bathroom scene was the most important scene of the film and for Pinda. After that, I asked Aditya sir, ‘Was it okay?’ We were still doing the action bit then. He said, ‘You don’t know what you have done’.”

Udaybir said that he could not sleep for three nights while they were shooting for the bathroom sequence. “I didn’t sleep for three nights. We had a three day shoot for that scene and all three nights, I couldn’t sleep. The first night, I was just nervous that we have an important scene the next day, plus it kind of worked for the character as well. He is a drug user and we had to show him a little zoned out. But after that, I just couldn’t sleep for the next two nights,” he said.

About Dhurandhar 2

Starring Ranveer Singh in the role of Hamza Ali Mazari, an Indian spy in Pakistan, Dhurandhar 2 has been directed by Aditya Dhar. The film also stars Rakesh Bedi, Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, Sara Arjun, among others.

DISCLAIMER: This article discusses fictional character depictions inspired by sensitive themes, including drug trafficking and substance abuse. It is intended for entertainment and informational purposes and does not constitute professional advice or an endorsement of the behaviors portrayed.