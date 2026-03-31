After Dhurandhar 2, Pakistani politician Nabil Gabol, said to have inspired Jameel Jamali, says, ‘Kabhi Dawood Ibrahim se mila nahi’

Rakesh Bedi’s Jameel Jamali has emerged as a fan favourite in the Dhurandhar franchise. The character was said to be inspired by Pakistani politician Nabil Gabol, who has now reacted to Dhurandhar The Revenge, which depicts his character meeting fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim.

Spoilers ahead

In the film, Dawood, referred to as ‘Bade Sahab’, is shown as a bedridden figure, orchestrating events from the shadows. A key scene suggests that his condition is the result of slow poisoning by Jameel Jamali, who is an Indian intelligence agent.

Addressing this portrayal in an interview, Nabil Gabol was asked about the speculation around Dawood Ibrahim’s presence in Karachi.

The host asked him, “Humare Mumbai se ek padosi rehte hain Karachi mein, unhe bade sahab bolte hain. Kya aap mile ho unse (Our neighbour from Mumbai lives in Karachi; he is called ‘Bade Sahab’. Have you met him?)”

To this, Gabol replied, “Main kabhi nahi mila hun, na mujhe pata hai ke woh Karachi mein mein rehte hain… Media aur Dhurandhar film mein dhikhaya hai ke woh Karachi ke Clifton area mein rehte hain… Woh area mere ghar se 200 metre ki duri pe hai… But na meine unhe dekha hai kahi ya unke baare mein sunna hai (I have never met him, nor do I know if he lives in Karachi… The media and the film Dhurandhar show that he lives in Karachi’s Clifton area… That area is just about 200 metres from my house… But I have neither seen him anywhere nor heard anything about him).”

He further added, “Dhurandhar mein dhikhaya hai ke woh death bed pe hain aur marne wale hai Jameel ke injection dene ke baad. But mujhe nahi pata ke woh hai ya nahi hai (In Dhurandhar, it is shown that he is on his deathbed and about to die after Jameel gives him an injection. But I don’t know whether it is actually the case or not).”

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How Nabeel had reacted to Dhurandhar

Earlier, following the release of Dhurandhar in December 2025, Nabil Gabol had voiced his dissatisfaction with how his character was portrayed on-screen.

“Jo mera role dikhaya gaya hai, mera role bahut dabbang tha, or dabbang iss tareeke se tha ki inhone mere role ko sahi tareeke se nahi dikhaya (I was very audacious. But they haven’t shown me the way I was). They have not shown me the way I was,” Gabol had told Pakistani media.

He had also objected to the film’s depiction of Lyari, a neighbourhood in Karachi.

“Inhone koshish kari hai Lyari ko terrorist hub dikhane ki, Lyari koi terrorist hub nahi hai. Agar inka koi agent aa jata toh woh zinda-salammat Lyari se nahi jata. (They have tried to show Lyari as a terrorist hub, which it is not. And if there agent had been there, he would not have gone back alive from Lyari),” he said.

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Jameel Jamali has emerged as one of the most talked-about characters in the Dhurandhar franchise, with Rakesh Bedi earning praise for his portrayal of Karachi-based politician who turns out to be an Indian spy.

Dhunahdar 2 box office collection

Meanwhile, Dhurandhar: The Revenge is continuing its record-breaking run at the box office. The Ranveer Singh-starrer, released on March 19, has sailed past the Rs 1,000 crore mark, earning Rs 1,027.95 crore gross in India and a massive Rs 1,392.23 crore worldwide.

This article is based on publicly available interviews, statements, and a fictional film narrative. The character of Jameel Jamali and events depicted in Dhurandhar: The Revenge are part of a dramatised work of fiction. Claims and opinions expressed by individuals quoted are their own and do not constitute factual confirmation.