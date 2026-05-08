Dhurandhar 2 on Netflix: Overseas fans get ‘raw, undekha’ cut from May 14, India has to wait

After a blockbuster theatrical run, Dhurandhar: The Revenge is finally heading to OTT — and international audiences are getting something extra. Netflix has announced that an extended “Raw and Undekha” version of the action thriller will begin streaming overseas from May 14, 2026, sparking major excitement among fans of the franchise.

Extended version on Netflix

The overseas Netflix listing has grabbed attention because the film appears on the platform as Dhurandhar: The Revenge (Raw and Undekha), hinting at unseen footage and a slightly different viewing experience from the theatrical release.

Interestingly, the OTT cut comes with a runtime of 3 hours and 52 minutes, making it nearly three minutes longer than the theatrical version, which ran for 3 hours, 49 minutes and 6 seconds. The extended edition is being promoted as a more “raw” and complete version of the film, though the makers have not officially disclosed what additional footage has been included.