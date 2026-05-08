Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.
Dhurandhar 2 on Netflix: Overseas fans get ‘raw, undekha’ cut from May 14, India has to wait
Dhurandhar 2 OTT release date: Netflix will stream an extended ‘Raw and Undekha’ version of the Ranveer Singh film overseas, while fresh comments spark speculation around Dhurandhar 3.
After a blockbuster theatrical run, Dhurandhar: The Revenge is finally heading to OTT — and international audiences are getting something extra. Netflix has announced that an extended “Raw and Undekha” version of the action thriller will begin streaming overseas from May 14, 2026, sparking major excitement among fans of the franchise.
Extended version on Netflix
The overseas Netflix listing has grabbed attention because the film appears on the platform as Dhurandhar: The Revenge (Raw and Undekha), hinting at unseen footage and a slightly different viewing experience from the theatrical release.
Interestingly, the OTT cut comes with a runtime of 3 hours and 52 minutes, making it nearly three minutes longer than the theatrical version, which ran for 3 hours, 49 minutes and 6 seconds. The extended edition is being promoted as a more “raw” and complete version of the film, though the makers have not officially disclosed what additional footage has been included.
Is there still something left to come from Dhurandhar The Revenge? This was taken from Netflix pic.twitter.com/bj9m7lR4Q7
— 🔱 (@dacoit_rvs) May 8, 2026
For viewers who already watched the film in theatres, the extended runtime has become a major talking point online. Meanwhile, audiences outside India who missed the theatrical release will get to experience the film for the first time in what is being marketed as its most complete version yet.
ALSO READ: ‘Silent killer’: When Trisha Krishnan said she hates Vijay’s silences as TVK faces swearing-in roadblock
JioHotstar to stream Dhurandhar 2 in India
While Netflix will handle the international release, the film’s India streaming rights are with JioHotstar. However, it remains unclear whether Indian audiences will also get access to the extended “Raw and Undekha” cut.
Dhurandhar 3 on the cards?
Adding to the growing buzz around the franchise, Jio Studios co-producer Jyoti Deshpande recently hinted that the makers may not be done with the Dhurandhar universe yet. Speaking to Bollywood Hungama, she teased an upcoming surprise for fans.
“We’re not done with Dhurandhar yet. We’ll hopefully have a surprise for the audience later this year. There’s something up our sleeves,” she said.
Her statement has fuelled speculation about a possible third instalment in the franchise following the success of both Dhurandhar and Dhurandhar: The Revenge.
However, Rakesh Bedi, who played Jameel Jamali in both films, had earlier shared a different opinion about the franchise’s future.
In an interview with Zoom, the actor addressed speculation around a third instalment and said, “I don’t think a third part will happen. But Dhurandhar is a franchise, and it can be made with some other actors at any given point of time. The story ends with the spy going back to his nation.”
About Dhurandhar 2
Directed by Aditya Dhar, the sequel follows Jaskirat Singh Rangi, played by Ranveer Singh, as he transforms into the feared Hamza Ali Mazari while operating deep inside Karachi’s underworld. After eliminating gangster Rehman Dakait in the first film, Hamza rises through the ranks of Lyari’s criminal network in an attempt to dismantle terror infrastructure from within.
The film features an ensemble cast including R Madhavan, Sara Arjun, Sanjay Dutt, Rakesh Bedi and Danish Pandor. Dhurandhar: The Revenge recently completed 50 days in theatres after releasing on March 19, 2026.
- 01
- 02
- 03
- 04
- 05