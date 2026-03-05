Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2 opens to a bumper advance in the US, eyes pre-sales record of Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal

The countdown has begun for one of the year’s most anticipated films, Dhurandhar 2, which is expected to make waves at the box office, much like its predecessor did nearly three months ago, breaking records and dominating every major release. Expectations are even higher for the sequel, especially now that it no longer clashes with Yash’s Toxic, which has shifted its release to June 4. While the trailer is set to launch on Friday afternoon, advance tickets are already open in the U.S., where the film has seen a strong response.

According to trade tracker Ramesh Bala, Dhurandhar 2 has grossed $238,517 in pre-sales alone and shows the potential to surpass Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal in the U.S., which previously registered the highest premiere pre-sales for a Bollywood film in North America, grossing a staggering $1.2 million from premiere screenings.