Will BMC blacklisting Aditya Dhar’s studio delay Dhurandhar 2’s March 19 release? Jio Studios responds, legal loophole emerges

The Deputy Municipal Commissioner (DMC) Zone I on Monday blacklisted Dhurandhar director Aditya Dhar and his brother Lokesh Dhar’s production house B62 Studios from seeking permission to shoot in Mumbai for the blockbuster film’s sequel, Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge as reported by the Indian Express. The development came after the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) flagged “repeated violations” of safety terms and conditions on sets of the Ranveer Singh-starrer that is supposed to release on March 19.

However, a source in Jio Studios confirmed to SCREEN that this setback has caused no delays in the filming of Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge in Mumbai. The shooting is still in progress, and the sequel is well on its way to meet the target of its scheduled release date of March 19, on the occasion of Eid, Gudi Padwa, and Ugadi, and clashing with Geethu Mohandas’ Kannada action thriller Toxic: A Fairytale for Grownups, starring KGF superstar Yash.

The source further stated that the violations and BMC’s objection are merely “ground issues”. While they had “no clue” about the blacklisting of its producing partner B62 Studios, the spokesperson for the latter declined to comment on the matter. Meanwhile, documents provided by the BMC confirmed it has received a sanction on the blacklisting of B62 Studios.

BMC blacklists Aditya Dhar’s Studio, but there’s a catch

“Having received the clearances, the three applicants – Komal Pokhriyal, Nasir Khan and B62 production house – can no longer apply for shoot permissions with the Maharashtra Film, Stage and Cultural Development CL website. On Tuesday, we will also be issuing notices to this three applicants informing of the action, and a copy of the notice will also be shared with the Maharashtra film cell and BMC’s Business Cell head,” a BMC official told The Indian Express.

But the catch is that even after the blacklisting, it’s only the three applicants named above which can’t apply for shoot permissions in the given domain. “While the three blacklisted applicants can no longer apply after BMC clearance, the application can still be filed for their shoots on behalf of a fourth applicant and as such, permissions can still be granted to them for filming,” a source privy to developments told The Indian Express, on the condition of anonymity.

Thus, any fourth applicant, including Jio Studios, can still apply for shooting permissions with the Maharashtra Film, Stage and Cultural Development CL website. So, the makers seem confident that despite the BMC hurdle, they’d be able to circumvent the same and still wrap shooting in time for Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge to make it to the scheduled release date within a month.

Why was there a crackdown on Dhurandhar 2 sets?

Authorities took action against Dhurandhar 2 shoot after repeated violations of safety norms. Specifically, the production used lit torches (mashals) and flammable materials in South Mumbai’s heritage Fort area during a night shoot on February 14, despite giving a written undertaking that fire effects would be added in VFX.

Story continues below this ad

“After receiving the complaint again after 15 minutes, the officials from Mumbai police arrived on the site and the five torches (Mashals) lit during the shoot were seized by the police. It was also ensured that no flammable object was used during the course of the shoot till 4 am,” a BMC official told Indian Express. BMC has now sought forfeiture of the deposit amount of Rs 25,000, impose a fine of Rs 1 lakh for filming on the terrace of the building and for using two generator vans without permission during filming.

Also Read — O Romeo box office collection day 4: Shahid Kapoor film earns Rs 34.9 cr despite almost 50% drop, surpasses Deva earnings

Co-produced by Jio Studios and B62 Studios, Dhurandhar released last year and became the highest grossing Indian film ever at the domestic box office while earning over Rs 1300 crore worldwide. Helmed by Aditya, it boasts of an ensemble cast including Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, Sara Arjun, and Rakesh Bedi among others.