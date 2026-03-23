Dhurandhar 2: Nagarjuna says Ranveer Singh-starrer is ‘one of those movies that changes filmmaking’; Kajal Aggarwal says film is ‘cinematic ecstasy, pro max’

It has been four days since Dhurandhar: The Revenge opened in theatres worldwide, and the conversation around it shows no sign of slowing down. The sequel to the 2025 blockbuster Dhurandhar, directed by Aditya Dhar and led by Ranveer Singh, has crossed Rs 450 crore in India alone and is still going strong with high audience turnout. But beyond the numbers, what has caught attention this week is the wave of response coming from within the film industry itself.

Telugu actor Nagarjuna was among the first prominent voices to speak up. “Saw this incredible film called Dhurandhar TheRevenge!!! What a ride! It just blew my mind and I can’t stop thinking about it,” he wrote on social media. He called it “one of those films that inspires and changes filmmaking,” singling out director Aditya Dhar and the entire technical crew spanning cinematography, music, sound design, action, and art direction. He also noted with pride that Annapurna Studios in Hyderabad processed the Dolby Cinema version and handled South Indian language localisation for the release.

Saw this incredible film called #Dhurandhar‌TheRevenge !!! What a ride ! It just blew my mind and I can’t stop thinking about it. This is one of those films that inspires and changes filmmaking!! Heartiest congratulations to this inspiring director @AdityaDharFilms and also to… pic.twitter.com/ti0IQNDz0D — Nagarjuna Akkineni (@iamnagarjuna) March 23, 2026

Actress Kajal Aggarwal went into considerably more detail. Addressing Ranveer Singh directly, she wrote: “The emotion, the intensity, the ease, the sincerity… and the sheer hard work behind it all. Your passion bleeds through every frame.” She said his characters Jaskirat and Hamza, an undercover Indian intelligence agent infiltrating Karachi’s criminal syndicates while avenging the 26/11 attacks, would “stay with us for a long, long time.” Praising R. Madhavan, she wrote that his “quiet strength, that calm authority… especially in the final moments, stirred something deeply patriotic and powerful.” Kajal called Sara Arjun’s portrayal of Yalina “incredibly charming,” and reserved special mention for music composer Shashwat Sachdev, saying his score “doesn’t just support the film, it lives within it.” She signed off calling the film “cinematic ecstasy, pro max.”

Also Read: ‘I gave Ranveer Singh a look…’: Rakesh Bedi reveals Dhurandhar easter eggs audiences missed, how he set up Dhurandhar 2’s biggest twist

The most striking response, however, came from filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma, known for crime dramas like Satya, Company, and Sarkar. In a lengthy post, Varma did not hold back. He said the film is not just breaking box office records but is fundamentally altering what Indian cinema can be. RGV drew a direct line from his own work to Aditya Dhar’s, arguing that Dhar studied films in the crime drama tradition and then took that foundation, added a combustible mix of patriotism, geopolitics, terrorism, espionage, and intelligence warfare, and produced something that operates on a structural level unlike anything that had come before. He went as far as to say that any filmmaker, including himself, who continues working from scripts written before March 19, 2026 without asking whether the work measures up to this new standard would be making a mistake. The filmmaker urged directors to discard old drafts and return to the drawing board. He closed by quoting Ayn Rand: “Art is not about what it is. It is about what it could be, and what it should be.”

The #Dhurandhar2‌ isn’t just smashing box office records , but it is actually NUCLEAR BOMBING the very FOUNDATION of what we thought INDIAN CINEMA is .. And it would be an ABSOLUTE UNFORGIVABLE STUPIDITY to get BLINDED by just those THUNDEROUS COLLECTIONS alone , and MISS the… — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) March 23, 2026

Veteran actress Jaya Prada, speaking to ANI, offered a simpler but no less heartfelt verdict. “It’s a wonderful film, one that people haven’t seen in many years,” she said, adding, “I appeal to everyone to watch this film and appreciate it.”

The film’s scale is hard to dispute. With a runtime of 229 minutes, it ranks as the eighth-longest Indian film ever made. It is also only the third Indian feature film to receive a Dolby release in the United States, following RRR and Pushpa 2: The Rule. At the Hindi box office, its opening weekend collection set a new all-time record, dethroning Jawan by a significant margin.