Dhurandhar 2 casting director Mukesh Chhabra thanks ‘brother Aditya Dhar’; Kannada actor Shiva Rajkumar applauds Ranveer Singh

Nearly a week after its release, Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar The Revenge continues to pull reactions from across India’s film industries. The film, which stars Ranveer Singh as undercover RAW agent Hamza Ali Mazari, released worldwide on March 19, coinciding with Gudi Padwa, Ugadi, and Eid. The praise has not been limited to Bollywood circles. Kannada, Telugu and behind-the-camera voices have all weighed in, and the tone has been consistent: This is a film that has left an impression.

ALSO READ | Dhurandhar 2 Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 6 LIVE Updates

Casting director Mukesh Chhabra reflects on the response

Away from the performances and the spectacle, casting director Mukesh Chhabra posted, “I honestly don’t even know what to say… Non-stop calls, messages, tags so much love coming from everywhere. I’m truly, truly grateful. Thank you to each and every one of you for your constant love and support. A very special thank you to my brother Aditya Dhar for believing in us and standing by the entire casting team. This journey means everything… and all I can say right now is thank you. We’ll keep working harder and do our best to make you all proud.”