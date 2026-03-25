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Dhurandhar 2 casting director Mukesh Chhabra thanks ‘brother Aditya Dhar’; Kannada actor Shiva Rajkumar applauds Ranveer Singh
Dhurandhar 2 has done nearly Rs 1000 crore at the global box office in a week's time. The film is garnering praise from all quarters.
Nearly a week after its release, Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar The Revenge continues to pull reactions from across India’s film industries. The film, which stars Ranveer Singh as undercover RAW agent Hamza Ali Mazari, released worldwide on March 19, coinciding with Gudi Padwa, Ugadi, and Eid. The praise has not been limited to Bollywood circles. Kannada, Telugu and behind-the-camera voices have all weighed in, and the tone has been consistent: This is a film that has left an impression.
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Casting director Mukesh Chhabra reflects on the response
Away from the performances and the spectacle, casting director Mukesh Chhabra posted, “I honestly don’t even know what to say… Non-stop calls, messages, tags so much love coming from everywhere. I’m truly, truly grateful. Thank you to each and every one of you for your constant love and support. A very special thank you to my brother Aditya Dhar for believing in us and standing by the entire casting team. This journey means everything… and all I can say right now is thank you. We’ll keep working harder and do our best to make you all proud.”
The casting of the film has been discussed at length by audiences, particularly given its large ensemble. The film features Ranveer Singh, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, Sara Arjun, Rakesh Bedi, Gaurav Gera, Danish Pandor, and Manav Gohil, with several actors reprising their roles from the first part.
Shiva Rajkumar calls it ‘absolutely fantastic’
Veteran Kannada actor Shiva Rajkumar, who has spent over four decades as one of Sandalwood’s most respected leading men, took to social media to share his reaction. He wrote, “Dhurandhar The Revenge is absolutely fantastic! Loved every bit of it. Ranveer Singh is brilliant, and the music especially the use of vintage songs leaves a lasting impact. Huge respect to Aditya Dhar for his conviction and craft. The lengths a soldier goes for patriotism makes the soul of the film. Congratulations to the entire team.”
The mention of the music was pointed. The film’s soundtrack was composed by Shashwat Sachdev, with music rights acquired by T-Series. Critics and audiences alike have noted the score as one of the film’s standout elements.
Samyuktha goes all in
Actress Samyuktha, who has built a strong presence in Telugu cinema through films like Bheemla Nayak, Bimbisara and Virupaksha, offered one of the more striking reactions to the film. She wrote on X: “Dhurandhar 2 – Four hours. No filler. No mercy. Pure cinematic domination. Aditya Dhar doesn’t make a film, he detonates a surgical strike in the minds of those who stand against India. This is storytelling as impact. As force. As fire. Ranveer Singh doesn’t act, he prowls. A lion, unbowed, unchallenged, walking through a world of jackals. You don’t watch him, you witness him. Madhavan sir, absolute mastery in stillness. Every glance, every breath, every pause, devastatingly precise. To the entire crew, this is not just cinema. This is a roar. An ovation that rises from the soul of every Indian. Jai Hind.”
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Her praise for R Madhavan was in line with what several reviewers have noted. The film features Madhavan as strategic mastermind Ajit Sanyal, alongside Arjun Rampal as ISI Major Iqbal and Sanjay Dutt as SP Chaudhary Aslam.