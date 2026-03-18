Dhurandhar 2 Movie Review LIVE Updates: Ranveer Singh-starrer’s Tamil preview shows cancelled, theatre offers refund

Dhurandhar: The Revenge (Dhurandhar 2), directed by Aditya Dhar, has undergone significant changes after intervention by the CBFC, which ordered 21 edits before granting it an ‘A’ certificate. The cuts primarily target violent scenes, abusive language, and politically sensitive references, including corrections related to demonetisation and mentions of the Prime Minister. Several intense sequences were trimmed or modified, while certain dialogues were altered to meet certification guidelines. Despite these changes, the film retains its high-intensity narrative and long runtime, and continues to generate massive buzz ahead of its theatrical release on March 19.
Dhurandhar 2 Movie Review, Rating and Release Live Updates: There are just hours to go before Dhurandhar The Revenge, starring Ranveer Singh in the lead role, will begin its preview shows on Wednesday, March 18, before its wide release on Thursday, March 19. Directed by Aditya Dhar, the sequel takes off after the events of the first film that got Ranveer’s Hamza closer to becoming ‘Sher-e-Baloch’ of Lyari, and thus making him an instrumental part in the terror network of Pakistan. In this film, Aditya has teased the backstory of Ranveer’s Jaskirat Singh Rangi, who was trained to be a R&AW operative in India, and then sent to Pakistan to bring down the terror organisations that are operating out of Pakistan. SCREEN will be sharing Shubhra Gupta’s Dhurandhar 2 review shortly.
Dhurandhar 2 first review out: Read Here
Film director Ram Gopal Varma has already watched the film and in an early review of the film where he said that this will be an experience that will be 100 times of Sholay, which is said to be one of the most popular Hindi films of all time.
Dhurandhar The Revenge Movie Release Live: Read Here
Dhurandhar 2 will possibly make box office history on the opening day as so far, with trade expecting a Rs 100 crore box office opening. Apart from Ranveer Singh, Dhurandhar The Revenge also stars Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun and Rakesh Bedi. Dhurandhar, released on December 5, 2025, grossed Rs 1300 crore worldwide, emerging as an all-time blockbuster.
X user @HimeshMankad shared an update about Dhurandhar 2 and posted via X, "This isn’t cinema, this is a cultural reset. I have not seen bookings like this for a feature film in a long-long time. And that too so evenly spread across weekend! #dhurandhar2 smashes records at PVRInox. Paid Previews: 3.08 lakh Thursday: 2.65 lakh Friday: 1.46 lakh Saturday: 2.08 lakh Sunday: 1.48 lakh Total: 10.75 lakh Congratulations to @AdityaDharFilms @RanveerOfficial, @jiostudios and entire team #dhurandhar in advance and good luck on the mega release today. We are in the midst of history being created. #mission1000croreinindia PS: Couldn’t stop myself from posting these numbers. Nazar Aur Sabar."
Dhurandhar's filmmaker Aditya Dhar shared in a note:
"To my dearest, most extraordinary Dhurandhar family
5th December 2025, Dhurandhar released in cinemas worldwide.
And since then You didn't just watch our film. You loved it. You lived it. You appreciated every quiet detail, debated every moment, rewatched it and noticed things I never even thought anyone would. Somewhere in that beautiful, unpredictable journey, our film became yours.
Then the nation’s. And then the world’s!
That is the most humbling, most moving gift a filmmaker can ever receive.
So when we sat down to make Dhurandhar The Revenge, we knew one thing with absolute certainty: we had to surprise you. We had to make you feel emotions you weren't prepared for. Deeply. Honestly. That is never easy.
But for you, we tried our very hardest. We’ve put our hearts into Dhurandhar The Revenge so you can experience every twist, every emotion, exactly the way it’s meant to be felt. In a theatre, in the dark, surrounded by friends, family, and even strangers, everyone feeling the same emotions. That’s how films should be experienced. Not on someone’s phone in a blurry image. Hence, here is my one, heartfelt, earnest request...
PLEASE DON’T SHARE SPOILERS!
Let every single fan walk in clueless but curious and walk out with their own deeply personal version of what they felt. You made Dhurandhar what it is. Now I’m trusting you to protect what this becomes.
With all my love and gratitude,
Aditya Dhar
Bharat Mata ki… Jai!"
During the music launch of Dhurandhar: The Revenge, Ranveer Singh made a bold statement, proclaiming, “Ab Indian cinema ka mustakbil Dhurandhar: The Revenge tay karega!” (Now, the future of Indian cinema will be decided by Dhurandhar: The Revenge). He also thanked audiences for making the first installment a record-breaking success, acknowledging that it has set sky-high expectations for the sequel.
Tamil-language paid preview shows of Dhurandhar: The Revenge (Dhurandhar 2) have been cancelled in select theatres across Tamil Nadu, with Broadway Cinemas—which operates screens in Coimbatore and Tiruppur—citing “non-availability” as the reason. In an official statement, the theatre chain informed audiences via X, "Dhurandhar: The Revenge - Tamil paid previews scheduled for this evening have been cancelled due to non-availability. Hindi paid previews will be scheduled instead. We are initiating the refunds shortly. We apologise for the inconvenience."
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