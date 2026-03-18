Dhurandhar 2 Movie Review LIVE Updates: Ranveer Singh-starrer’s Tamil preview shows cancelled, theatre offers refund

Mar 18, 2026 02:25 PM IST

Dhurandhar 2 Movie Review LIVE Updates: Full note by director Aditya Dhar

Dhurandhar's filmmaker Aditya Dhar shared in a note:

"To my dearest, most extraordinary Dhurandhar family

5th December 2025, Dhurandhar released in cinemas worldwide.

And since then You didn't just watch our film. You loved it. You lived it. You appreciated every quiet detail, debated every moment, rewatched it and noticed things I never even thought anyone would. Somewhere in that beautiful, unpredictable journey, our film became yours.

Then the nation’s. And then the world’s!

That is the most humbling, most moving gift a filmmaker can ever receive.

So when we sat down to make Dhurandhar The Revenge, we knew one thing with absolute certainty: we had to surprise you. We had to make you feel emotions you weren't prepared for. Deeply. Honestly. That is never easy.

But for you, we tried our very hardest. We’ve put our hearts into Dhurandhar The Revenge so you can experience every twist, every emotion, exactly the way it’s meant to be felt. In a theatre, in the dark, surrounded by friends, family, and even strangers, everyone feeling the same emotions. That’s how films should be experienced. Not on someone’s phone in a blurry image. Hence, here is my one, heartfelt, earnest request...

PLEASE DON’T SHARE SPOILERS!

Let every single fan walk in clueless but curious and walk out with their own deeply personal version of what they felt. You made Dhurandhar what it is. Now I’m trusting you to protect what this becomes.

With all my love and gratitude,

Aditya Dhar

Bharat Mata ki… Jai!"