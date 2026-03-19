Dhurandhar 2 Movie Review, Box Office Collection LIVE Updates: ‘Bade Sahab’ actor reveals Aditya Dhar never disclosed his ‘real identity’, Ranveer Singh-starrer eyes Rs 100 cr day 1

Dhurandhar 2 Movie Review, Box Office Collection LIVE Updates: The Ranveer Singh film has earned Rs 75 crore on its preview day.

Dhurandhar Part 2 Movie Review, Box Office Collection Day 1 Live Updates: After much anticipation, Dhurandhar The Revenge is finally out in theatres. The Aditya Dhar directorial held its preview shows on Wednesday, March 18, before its wide release on Thursday, March 19. The Ranveer Singh-starrer has already made Rs 75 crore worldwide, as per trade tracker Sacnilk, on its preview day, which is the highest for any Indian film so far. However, since many early preview shows in India were cancelled and delayed, the cinemas might have to issue a refund to their customers, which could cause a change in the numbers.

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Story continues below this ad The reviews for Dhurandhar The Revenge are also out and so far, it appears that the audience is having a gala time watching the nearly 4-hour long film. SCREEN’s Shubhra Gupta gave the film 2 stars and said that it “lacks the ‘mazaa’ (fun) of the original despite blood and bazookas.” Dhurandhar 2 Movie Full review: Read Here Celebrities of the Indian film industry, including Allu Arjun, Shilpa Shetty, Preity Zinta, Madhur Bhandarkar have already applauded the film, and director Ram Gopal Varma, who has been cheering for the film since the first part released in December, said that this film is “Sholay X 100”. Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Worldwide: Check here Live Updates Mar 19, 2026 12:59 PM IST Dhurandhar 2 Movie Review, Box Office Collection LIVE Updates: 'Bade Sahab' actor reveals his identity after Dhurandar 2 release The identity of 'Bade Sahab' has finally been revealed in Dhurandhar The Revenge. As many guessed, the notorious 'Bade Sahab' being mentioned in the first film was Dawood Ibrahim. In the film, the character is being played by Danish Iqbal. In a chat with Zoom, the actor revealed that he didn't know that he was 'Bade Sahab' until a couple of months ago as he was being addressed as 'Sahab' or 'Dawood Bhai' in the scenes that he shot. Mar 19, 2026 12:52 PM IST Dhurandhar 2 Movie Review, Box Office Collection LIVE Updates: Dhurandhar The Revenge to surpass Pushpa 2's worldwide opening numbers In India, the title of the biggest worldwide opener is with Allu Arjun's Pushpa The Rule, which made Rs 275.20 crore worldwide. Dhurandhar The Revenge might take up Pushpa 2's spot as the film has already made Rs 100 crore worldwide after its previews on March 18, Wednesday. Many shows of the film's dubbed versions on Wednesday were cancelled across India, and even the shows in Hindi experienced some delays. If the film could manage to earn Rs 100 crore with those setbacks, the release day numbers are expected to be more than double of the preview day. Mar 19, 2026 12:47 PM IST Dhurandhar 2 Movie Review, Box Office Collection LIVE Updates: Dhurandhar The Revenge set to overtake Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan In Hindi cinema, the biggest opener so far was Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan, which earned Rs 75 crore on its opening day. Dhurandhar The Revenge has already earned Rs 60 crore (including previews) and it appears that the Aditya Dhar directorial will surpass the record set by Jawan. Mar 19, 2026 12:43 PM IST Dhurandhar 2 Movie Review, Box Office Collection LIVE Updates: Dhurandhar 2 sets new record for paid previews Before Dhurandhar 2, Pawan Kalyan's They Call Him OG held the position of highest earning paid previews as the film earned Rs 25 crore before its wide release. In Hindi cinema, this title was held by Stree 2 as it earned Rs 8.5 crore before its wide release. Mar 19, 2026 12:39 PM IST Dhurandhar 2 Movie Review, Box Office Collection LIVE Updates: Hindi version races ahead of Telugu, Tamil dubbed versions As per director Aditya Dhar's post on Wednesday evening, the Kannada and Malayalam shows began after 9 am on March 19. As per trade tracker Sacnilk, the film has only made Rs 1 lakh each in both these dubbed versions so far on opening day. The Tamil version has earned Rs 33 lakh and the Telugu version has earned Rs 60 lakh, as of 12:30 pm. The Hindi version leads the race with Rs 16.12 crore. Mar 19, 2026 12:37 PM IST Dhurandhar 2 Movie Review, Box Office Collection LIVE Updates: Day 1 numbers already at Rs 17 crore in India Dhurandhar The Revenge had over 12,200 shows on its preview day, March 18, and this earned the makers around Rs 43 crore net in India. On the first day, March 19, as of 12:30 pm, the film has had over 8,900 shows in India, bringing in around Rs 17 crore in the domestic market. Mar 19, 2026 12:34 PM IST Dhurandhar 2 Movie Review, Box Office Collection LIVE Updates: Dhurandhar The Revenge has already earned over rs 60 crore in India Dhurandhar The Revenge has released all over the world on March 19, after paid previews that started on March 18. The film has already earned Rs 75 crore worldwide after its paid previews began on March 18, as per trade tracker Sacnilk. On the opening day, as of 12:30 pm on March 19, the film has earned Rs 17.07 crore in India. This takes the film's net domestic collection to over Rs 60 crore.

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