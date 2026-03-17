Dhurandhar 2 Movie: Release Date, Trailer, Tickets price, Advance Booking, Box Office Collection Prediction, other details

Dhurandhar 2 Movie Release Date: The film audiences have been waiting for with bated breath is finally set to arrive. Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar: The Revenge, a sequel to the blockbuster 2025 Dhurandhar, continues the story that has stayed in the collective consciousness of viewers since its first chapter. Headlined by Ranveer Singh, the film brings together a formidable ensemble cast including R Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun, Rakesh Bedi, and Danish Pandor. It is jointly backed by Jio Studios and B62 Studios. The film’s trailer, which runs over 3 minutes and 30 seconds, was released earlier this month and offered a glimpse into the epic revenge that Ranveer’s character will exact from Pakistan.

Dhurandhar 2 Release

Dhurandhar 2 is slated for release on March 19, aligning with the festive Eid weekend. While the official release date falls on Thursday, the makers have introduced special paid previews beginning the evening of March 18 (Wednesday), allowing audiences an early viewing. As per Book My Show, the film has a run time of over 3 hour 55 minutes.

Dhurandhar 2 Tickets Prices

In Delhi-NCR, PVR-Inox chains have scheduled shows as early as 6:45 am, with ticket prices ranging between Rs 500 and Rs 800 for 2D screenings across morning and evening slots. At Cinepolis theatres in the same region, prices typically fall between Rs 440 and Rs 650. In Mumbai, screenings begin even earlier, from 6:15 am, with PVR-Inox ticket prices ranging from Rs 560 to Rs 850. Cinepolis theatres in the city offer tickets priced approximately between Rs 380 and Rs 620.

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Bengaluru reflects a similar pricing pattern, with tickets largely ranging from Rs 450 to Rs 650. Chennai remains comparatively more affordable, with prices between Rs 59 and Rs 200 across major theatre chains. In Kolkata, ticket prices fall in the range of Rs 300 to Rs 550.

The film has already grossed Rs 40 crore in pre-sales. The film has already grossed Rs 40 crore in pre-sales.

Dhurandhar 2 Advance Booking Report

Dhurandhar 2 has witnessed a strong response in advance bookings, pointing toward a potentially record-breaking opening. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the film has already grossed Rs 40.70 crore (including block seats) from its preview shows alone. For its opening day, the Dhurandhar sequel has crossed Rs 29.35 crore in gross collections, with over 6.70 lakh tickets sold across more than 15,000 shows. The overall opening weekend business has already surpassed Rs 135 crore (including block seats).

Also Read | Ram Gopal Varma says Aditya Dhar told him Dhurandhar was inspired by Satya and Company: ‘I mixed them and added patriotism’

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Prediction Day 1

Trade analysts have offered optimistic projections for the film’s opening. Trade expert Sumit Kadel, in a post on X (formerly Twitter), predicted that the Ranveer Singh-led film could earn between Rs 80 crore and Rs 90 crore on its opening day. He also suggested that the movie may close its opening weekend with collections nearing Rs 500 crore.

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Suniel Wadhwa, co-founder and director at Karmic Films, earlier told Bollywood Hungama, “The day 1 collection of part 1 will be covered in paid previews. I estimate that the film will collect close to Rs 125 crores from its paid previews and Day 1 combined.”