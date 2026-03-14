Dhurandhar 2 advance box office collection report: Ranveer Singh starrer starts opening weekend ticket sales, preview already sells Rs 32 crore

After Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar broke several box office records, the film’s sequel Dhurandhar: The Revenge is also shaping up to be a blockbuster and is already on a record-breaking spree. The film’s advance booking is now open in India and the tickets are selling at a lightning pace. With theatres already majorly booked in several big cities, the rising demand is now putting pressure on exhibitors to open advance bookings for the rest of the weekend.

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Dhurandhar 2 preview shows advance booking

According to Sacnilk, Dhurandhar 2’s all-India advance (of the preview day, Wednesday, March 18) has already crossed Rs 27.34 crore. With block bookings, the amount has increased to Rs 32.09 crore.

According to a report in Bollywood Hungama, trade trackers show that cities such as Mumbai, Hyderabad and Bengaluru are seeing high occupancy in advance booking. The demand is such that Mumbai has already sold 50 percent of its available tickets, Hyderabad has sold almost 75 percent, and Bengaluru has crossed around 60 percent occupancy in advance booking. The high demand has now led exhibitors to open advance booking for the weekend early.

Seeing the early trend, the film is being compared to the advance sales business done by Baahubali 2: The Conclusion in 2017. It is also predicted that at this pace the film could register one of the biggest box office openings for an Indian release ever.

Dhurandhar 2 censor certificate, runtime

The first part of the franchise received an A (adults only) certificate and had a runtime of 214 minutes (3 hours 34 minutes). It is expected that the sequel will also get an A certificate, but the film is yet to receive its certification from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). The film’s preview shows are just four days away. Early reports suggest that the runtime is 3 hours and 55 minutes.

Dhurandhar 2 overseas collection

According to box office tracker Venky Box Office, Dhurandhar 2 has crossed $1.07 million (Rs 9.9 crore) in US premiere advance sales across 690 locations, which includes 1,765 shows and over 67,000 tickets sold. The report also states that the North America premiere advances have already reached about $1.31 million (Rs 12.13 crore). It is projected that opening-day advances in the US will be around $2 million (Rs 18.5 crore). The opening weekend is expected to make nearly $4.05 million (Rs 37 crore).

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Dhurandhar re-release box office

As per Sacnilk, the film minted Rs 20 lakh in its re-release on Friday. It was the film’s 99th day in theatres, and it was shown on 595 screens nationwide. It recorded a 7.1 percent occupancy. As of Day 100, the film’s total gross stands at Rs 1,005.95 crore, with a total net of Rs 839.09 crore so far.

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About Dhurandhar 2

Dhurandhar 2 is directed by Aditya Dhar. The film tells the story of Ranveer Singh’s character Hamza Ali Mazari and his earlier life as Jaskirat Singh Rangi, a condemned prisoner who later becomes a spy and infiltrates one of Pakistan’s most influential gangs.

The film will also see Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun, R. Madhavan and Rakesh Bedi reprise their roles.