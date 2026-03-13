Dhurandhar 2 advance box office collection report: Ranveer Singh-starrer crosses Rs 56 crore worldwide, eyes Rs 200 cr opening

Dhurandhar 2 advance tickets booking collection update: Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar: The Revenge is already rewriting box office records even before hitting theatres. The sequel, directed by Aditya Dhar, has crossed Rs 56 crore in worldwide advance bookings for its opening weekend. The film is scheduled to release in cinemas on March 19, with paid preview shows on March 18. The film has already sold over four lakh tickets in India for its premiere shows.

According to Sacnilk, Dhurandhar: The Revenge has sold 356,817 tickets across 8,371 shows nationwide for its paid previews. The total collection for the previews currently stands at Rs 19.01 crore, which climbs to Rs 24.2 crore when blocked seats are included. The Hindi 2D version remains the biggest contributor, accounting for Rs 18.51 crore with an average ticket price of Rs 414.

Dhurandhar 2 has officially overtaken the record previously held by Stree 2 to become the highest Bollywood film for paid preview collections. It needs to be seen whether it can surpass the all-time Indian preview record held by They Call Him OG starring Pawan Kalyan.

Dhurandhar 2 overseas bookings

The film’s international advance sales are equally strong. Overseas pre-sales for the opening weekend are estimated at around Rs 35 crore, including approximately Rs 27 crore from North America alone.

Combined with domestic bookings, the worldwide advance sales have already crossed Rs 56 crore.

The film’s advance bookings overseas have already surpassed the opening weekend numbers of the first Dhurandhar, indicating significantly larger global anticipation for the sequel.

Opening and week one expectations

According to Sacnilk, the film is targeting an opening of around Rs 200 crore worldwide, including collections from paid preview shows.

As per trade projections, the movie could cross Rs 100 crore in India on the first day, with the overall domestic Day 1 total touching around Rs 150 crore after adding preview figures.

Early estimates suggest that international territories could contribute Rs 50 crore or more on Day 1, driven largely by strong pre-sales in North America.

If these projections hold, Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge could deliver a historic Rs 200 crore worldwide opening day, becoming the first Bollywood film to cross that milestone on its first day in cinemas.

Trade analysts suggest the film could target a staggering Rs 500 crore net in its first week, which would mark the largest week-one total in Indian cinema history. If the film receives strong audience reception, experts predict a lifetime domestic collection between Rs 900 crore and Rs 1,000 crore net.

Gautam Dutta, CEO – Revenue & Operations at PVR INOX, told Variety India that PVR INOX alone has already sold more than 150,000 advance tickets, suggesting audiences are deliberately choosing the big-screen experience for the film.

Single-screen controversy over six-week demand

Amid the massive advance sales, the film has also sparked a debate within the exhibition sector. According to a Bollywood Hungama report, Jio Studios has reportedly requested single-screen theatres to allot all shows to Dhurandhar: The Revenge for six weeks, a demand that exhibitors say is unprecedented.

“In an unprecedented move, Jio has asked for all shows in the single-screen theatres for six weeks. Usually distributors demand this for two or at most three weeks,” the source told Bollywood Hungama.

The demand could impact upcoming releases, including Bhooth Bangla starring Akshay Kumar, which is scheduled to release on April 10.

The same source also claimed that Jio has sought two additional weeks of exclusive shows for its next film, Raja Shivaji starring Riteish Deshmukh, releasing on May 1.

As per the report, exhibitors are eager to screen Dhurandhar 2 because of its expected box office performance but remain concerned about the restrictions.

“We would be more than happy to screen Dhurandhar: The Revenge because we know it will create history. But Bhooth Bangla releases just three weeks later and we would like to allot at least one or two shows to it,” an exhibitor told Bollywood Hungama.

According to exhibitors, this clause is also the reason some single screens have not yet opened bookings for the film’s paid previews, although discussions with the studio are ongoing.

About Dhurandhar 2

Apart from Ranveer Singh, the film features a high-profile ensemble including Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, R. Madhavan, Sara Arjun and Rakesh Bedi.

In the sequel, Ranveer Singh returns as Jaskirat Singh Rangi, also known as Hamza Ali Mazari, with the story showing his past and the emotional events that pushed him into the world of undercover intelligence and cross-border operations.