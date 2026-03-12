Dhurandhar 2 advance box office collection report: Ranveer Singh-starrer sells 4 lakh preview tickets, earns Rs 50 cr in advance bookings

Dhurandhar 2 Advance Booking Box Office Update: The buzz around Ranveer Singh’s upcoming film Dhurandhar: The Revenge is getting louder by the day. Even before its release, the sequel to Dhurandhar has already sold over four lakh tickets for its preview shows. Directed by Aditya Dhar, the film is set to release on March 19, with multiple preview shows scheduled across the country on March 18 post 5 pm. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the film has over 8,371 shows lined up nationwide for its previews. The Hindi 2D version remains the biggest contributor, with an average ticket price of Rs 414.

Dhurandhar: The Revenge is also enjoying a massive start at the advance booking window. Nearly a week ahead of its release, Dhurandhar: The Revenge has already crossed Rs 50 crore in worldwide advance bookings for its opening weekend. In India alone, the film has grossed around Rs 21.50 crore from its March 18 premiere shows, while overseas markets have contributed approximately Rs 35 crore for the opening weekend, including Rs 27 crore from North America, the trade aggregator reported.

Industry insiders believe the strong advance numbers are also a result of the lack of big releases in recent weeks as well as the anticipation created by the success of the first film. Motion film distributor Joginder Mahajan told SCREEN, “There is a huge craze for Dhurandhar 2 among both cinema owners and audiences. Since the release of Dhurandhar and Border 2, most cinemas have remained empty because no big film was released even on Eid, and none is scheduled for the next three weeks. On April 10, Akshay Kumar’s Bhooth Bangla will arrive, but until then every cinema will play Dhurandhar 2. The expected opening-day collection could cross Rs 60 crore.”

The first film, Dhurandhar, was a box-office juggernaut, earning more than Rs 1,300 crore during its over two-month theatrical run despite being banned in several Gulf countries and Pakistan. This time, the makers are also aiming for a stronger pan-India reach by releasing dubbed versions in Kannada, Malayalam, Tamil and Telugu — something actor Allu Sirish believes was missing in the first film.

Sirish, actor and son of producer Allu Aravind, spoke to Variety about how Hindi films often miss opportunities by not dubbing into regional languages. “I think Hindi filmmakers should focus more on releasing their content here. Dhurandhar not being dubbed into Telugu was a huge opportunity missed. Imagine how much more business it could have done and how many more eyeballs it could have reached had it released in Telugu,” he said.

He added that Hindi studios should learn from films like Animal and Jawan, which managed to pull significant numbers from southern markets thanks to dubbed versions. “Usually, around 15–18 per cent of the all-India net comes from South India. But with Jawan, it went up to nearly 28–31 per cent. Filmmakers should invest more in dubbing their films in other languages,” he said.

Learning from the past, the makers are now giving Dhurandhar: The Revenge a wider linguistic reach. The film will release simultaneously in Hindi, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam. With this changed approach, the film is also witnessing healthy traction in the South, with the Tamil and Telugu versions contributing significantly to the overall advance bookings.

Ashish Saksena, COO of BookMyShow, said the booking momentum is spread across multiple markets. While Hyderabad and Mumbai are leading the trend, cities such as Delhi-NCR, Bengaluru and Chennai are also showing strong traction, pointing to widespread nationwide interest in the film.