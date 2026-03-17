Dhurandhar 2 Movie Release LIVE Updates: Ranveer Singh’s film sells 15 lakh tickets, does Rs 135 cr business

Dhurandhar 2 LIVE Updates: Director Aditya Dhar's Ranveer Singh-starrer will hit the screens worldwide on March 19. (Credit: Facebook/@officialjiostudios)

Dhurandhar 2 LIVE Updates: Although several highly hyped movies are gearing up to hit the screens at various points this year, if there’s one title that can be called the most anticipated Indian film of 2026, it’s director Aditya Dhar’s Ranveer Singh-led Dhurandhar: The Revenge. A sequel to their widely acclaimed spy actioner Dhurandhar, which hit the screens just over three months ago, the second instalment in the franchise is all set to release worldwide on Thursday, March 19, with special paid premiere shows across the country a day prior.

While it was initially expected that Dhurandhar 2 would face stiff competition from Geetu Mohandas’ Yash-starrer Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-ups, thus affecting both actioners’ opening and lifetime collections, the decks were cleared for the Ranveer Singh-starrer when Toxic opted out of the race. The release of Yash’s movie was postponed to June 4, 2026, owing to ongoing tensions in the Middle East. With this, Dhurandhar 2’s dream of dominating the South Indian market also took flight.

Story continues below this ad Don’t Miss | Dhurandhar pushes a bigoted vision, gaslighting the audience into accepting it as entertainment As a result, the movie has been witnessing phenomenal advance booking, hinting that it will register an earth-shattering opening. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Dhurandhar 2 has already grossed a whopping Rs 40.70 crore (including block seats) with its preview shows (Wednesday) alone. Its opening-day gross has crossed Rs 29.35 crore, with the movie selling over 6.70 lakh tickets across more than 15,000 shows. Dhurandhar 2’s overall opening weekend business has crossed Rs 135 crore (including block seats). Also starring Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Sara Arjun, Rakesh Bedi, Gaurav Gera, and Danish Pandor, Dhurandhar 2 features cinematography by Vikash Nowlakha, editing by Shivkumar V Panicker, and music by Shashwat Sachdev. The spy actioner is jointly produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Aditya Dhar, and Lokesh Dhar under the banners of Jio Studios and B62 Studios. Live Updates Mar 17, 2026 01:53 PM IST Dhurandhar 2 Movie Release LIVE Updates: Ranveer Singh film's premiere day business crosses Rs 40 cr mark Dhurandhar 2 has been witnessing phenomenal advance booking. The Ranveer Singh-starrer has already grossed a whopping Rs 40.70 crore (including block seats) with its preview shows (Wednesday) alone, industry tracker Sacnilk reported. Mar 17, 2026 01:34 PM IST Good afternoon, dear readers! Welcome to SCREEN. With just a few hours left before the paid premiere shows of director Aditya Dhar's Ranveer Singh-led Dhurandhar: The Revenge begin, excitement has reached an all-time high. A sequel to their widely acclaimed spy actioner Dhurandhar, which hit the screens just over three months ago, the second instalment in the franchise can be called the most anticipated Indian film of 2026. Stay tuned as we bring you live updates on the movie's advance bookings, box office collections, audience reactions, and more.

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