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Dhurandhar 2: Kangana Ranaut calls Aditya Dhar ‘superstar filmmaker shining brighter than any hero’, says other directors are ‘bullied by superstars’
Kangana Ranaut took to Instagram and lauded Dhurandhar 2 director Aditya Dhar, saying he has become a star in his own right.
After iconic filmmakers Rakesh Roshan, SS Rajamouli, Ram Gopal Varma, actor-politician Kangana Ranaut has joined the bandwagon of those who have taken to social media to shower praise on Ranveer Singh’s latest film Dhurandhar 2. Kangana took to Instagram Stories and lauded director Aditya Dhar, saying he has become a star in his own right.
She wrote, “The best thing about Dhurandhar’s success is that Aditya Dhar, @adityadharfilms, a superstar director, is established. Hollywood superstar directors are always far bigger than superstar actors. Eg: Spielberg, Tarantino, Nolan. We never give our filmmakers enough respect or credit.”
Kangana shared that while most of a film’s credit goes to lead actors, filmmakers often remain overshadowed, but with Dhurandhar 2, it is the film’s director Aditya Dhar who has emerged as the real superstar. She wrote, “They are overworked, underpaid and bullied by superstars. As a result, I never meet any young person—insider or outsider—who dreams of becoming a filmmaker, director of photography or any other technician. Everyone claims to be talented, but they only want to be actors. Here is a superstar filmmaker shining brighter than any hero. Today, so many youngsters are watching his story who will aspire to be like him and take the film industry to greater heights!! Salutations, sir @adityadharfilms.”
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Earlier today, S. S. Rajamouli also lauded Aditya for ‘hitting it out of the park’ by delivering a blockbuster with a four-hour-long runtime. He wrote, “I loved Dhurandhar-1, but The Revenge surpassed the original in both scale and soul. The writing, casting, technical execution, music, world design and direction are flawless…. But it’s the emotional stakes that really ground it. The writing manages to weave plot twists that create genuine tension charged with emotion. @AdityaDharFilms , you hit it out of the park. It takes guts to make and release a film 4 hours long. The audience is glued to the seat till the last frame.”
Dhurandhar 2 has minted Rs 226.27 crore at the box office in India within two days of release. As per reports, the film has crossed Rs 350 crore in worldwide collections.
This article contains factual analysis and editorial commentary regarding the film industry and box office performance. The views expressed reflect the author’s perspective and are intended for informational purposes only.