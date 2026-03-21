Dhurandhar 2: Kangana Ranaut calls Aditya Dhar ‘superstar filmmaker shining brighter than any hero’, says other directors are ‘bullied by superstars’

After iconic filmmakers Rakesh Roshan, SS Rajamouli, Ram Gopal Varma, actor-politician Kangana Ranaut has joined the bandwagon of those who have taken to social media to shower praise on Ranveer Singh’s latest film Dhurandhar 2. Kangana took to Instagram Stories and lauded director Aditya Dhar, saying he has become a star in his own right.

She wrote, “The best thing about Dhurandhar’s success is that Aditya Dhar, @adityadharfilms, a superstar director, is established. Hollywood superstar directors are always far bigger than superstar actors. Eg: Spielberg, Tarantino, Nolan. We never give our filmmakers enough respect or credit.”

Kangana shared that while most of a film’s credit goes to lead actors, filmmakers often remain overshadowed, but with Dhurandhar 2, it is the film’s director Aditya Dhar who has emerged as the real superstar. She wrote, “They are overworked, underpaid and bullied by superstars. As a result, I never meet any young person—insider or outsider—who dreams of becoming a filmmaker, director of photography or any other technician. Everyone claims to be talented, but they only want to be actors. Here is a superstar filmmaker shining brighter than any hero. Today, so many youngsters are watching his story who will aspire to be like him and take the film industry to greater heights!! Salutations, sir @adityadharfilms.”