Dhurandhar 2 is an ‘asteroid strike’, says Ram Gopal Varma: ‘It has high chances of permanently obliterating the pan-India South films movement’

Days after arguing why Dhurandhar 2 has an edge over Toxic, Ram Gopal Varma has heaped praise on the Ranveer Singh-starrer again, claiming that it would obliterate the pan-India film phenomenon.

By: Entertainment Desk
3 min readMumbaiFeb 24, 2026 10:27 PM IST
Ram Gopal Varma hypes up Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2 yet again.Ram Gopal Varma hypes up Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2 yet again.
Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma is back with another long essay on X hyping Aditya Dhar’s upcoming spy thriller Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge, the sequel to his historic blockbuster Dhurandhar from last year. This time, RGV hailed it as an “asteroid strike,” which is going to obliterate the dinosaur that is the pan-India film trend, particularly those emanating from the South film industries.

“DHURANDHAR 2 has high chances of completely and permanently obliterating the pan-India south films movement by establishing a brand new benchmark with ultra realistic making, genuine character depths etc that actually engage the audience’s brain while still delivering a raw visceral impact,” wrote Varma on X.

Ram Gopal Varma claimed that everything in the existing “masala” genre would become “endangered” as soon as the audience tastes the blood that comes with the novelty of Dhurandhar 2. “Producers who bet entire empires on the same previous formulaic making might face empty theatres and career ending losses because of the high costs involved and the audience taste converting to the international standards,” argued RGV.

He claimed that those filmmakers who follow the formula of blindly blending mass moments and scale with VFX and gravity-defying action sequences may soon be forced to reinvent themselves, thanks to Dhurandhar 2. “Superstars who were depending upon their god like statuses resting solely on mindless hero worship will stand exposed in front of highly effective characters who grow to be heroes in the context of the story rather than already being hailed as heroes from frame one,” added Varma.

Also Read: Actor who plays ‘Bade Sahab’ in Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2 might have been revealed accidentally. Here’s who it is

Reiterating his argument, Ram Gopal Varma concluded the post by writing, “The goal post has been changed and so if the direction of the kick does not change, it might not only break the leg , but it might lose the limb.”

Earlier, Varma made his loyalties towards Dhurandhar 2 known by listing down 10 points why it’d have a major edge over Geethu Mohandas’ Kannada action thriller Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups, which is also releasing in cinemas on the same date as Dhurandhar 2 on March 19, a phenomenon that RGV has termed “Dhuroxic“.

