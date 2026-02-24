Dhurandhar 2 is an ‘asteroid strike’, says Ram Gopal Varma: ‘It has high chances of permanently obliterating the pan-India South films movement’

Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma is back with another long essay on X hyping Aditya Dhar’s upcoming spy thriller Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge, the sequel to his historic blockbuster Dhurandhar from last year. This time, RGV hailed it as an “asteroid strike,” which is going to obliterate the dinosaur that is the pan-India film trend, particularly those emanating from the South film industries.

“DHURANDHAR 2 has high chances of completely and permanently obliterating the pan-India south films movement by establishing a brand new benchmark with ultra realistic making, genuine character depths etc that actually engage the audience’s brain while still delivering a raw visceral impact,” wrote Varma on X.