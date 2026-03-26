‘Dhurandhar 2 is Godfather’s Godfather’: RGV says he wants to ‘wipe out’ his past after Aditya Dhar film, is dumping Sarkar 4

Ram Gopal Varma has been the most vocal cheerleader for Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar franchise ever since the first film released in December, and now, after the release of the sequel, RGV has declared this to be a game-changer for Indian cinema. After writing many praise-worthy notes for Dhurandhar 2, the Satya director took to X on Thursday morning and explained that the Aditya Dhar film is the reason behind him making his next film, Syndicate, instead of reviving his Sarkar franchise. Describing Dhurandhar 2 as “Godfather’s Godfather”, RGV said that he wants to “wipe out my entire past and be a new born or a reborn director post watching Dhurandhar 2.”

RGV declares his next film ‘match up to the post Dhurandhar 2 era’

RGV started his note by explaining why his next film would be Syndicate, and not Sarkar 4. He shared the premise of Syndicate as, “What if the entire law and order of India collapses in just one single day.” He shared that this would be a “horror film” without any supernatural elements as it will “bare open the horrors that exist in some human minds which they can enact terrifyingly.”

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The Company director said that he believes that Syndicate would be “something which will match up to the post Dhurandhar 2 era and that is the reason for my decision.” He then explained why he wanted to “wipe out my entire past and be a new born or a reborn director post watching Dhurandhar 2.”

RGV said that he wanted to become an auto rickshaw driver at 10, wanted to live in the forest at 15, then wanted to become an engineer a few years later, and ultimately, became a director. He shared that his interest in literary authors also changed from Enid Blyton to James Hadley Chase to Frederick Forsyth.

‘Dhurandhar 2 is like Godfather’s Godfather’

RGV then explained how certain films became a benchmark for him and wrote, “My benchmark films were The Sound of Music (Rangeela), Exorcist (Raat, Bhoot), Godfather (Satya, Company, Sarkar). In my entire career, I was making films derived from those benchmarks and mainly from Godfather. But now, after seeing Dhurandhar 2, all my earlier films look like nothing. If Godfather was my earlier benchmark in this genre, I now felt Dhurandhar 2 is like Godfather’s Godfather in the way it redefined and reinvented everything, whether it’s craft, storytelling style, character design, background music, laying out emotional landscapes, artistes performances, action choreography etc etc etc.”

WHY SYNDICATE and not SARKAR? SYNDICATE is based on a premise “ What if the entire law and order of INDIA collapses in just one single day” It will be almost like a HORROR film , not because of any super natural elements , but because it will bare open the horrors that exist in… — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) March 26, 2026

RGV said that for him, it was “common sense” to “abandon the lessons learnt from the old schools of Coppola and join the new school of Aditya Dhar and that’s the only way one can stay updated.” He added, “It will be a suicidal blunder on the part of any film maker/writer/star, not to shed their egos and do an intensive academic research study of Dhurandhar 2 and then take a deep re-look and then re-work on whatever they believed so far, and drastically adapt. By not doing so , and if you all will still stick to the same old cinematic beliefs, which were brutally killed on March 19, 2026, you too will die.”

About Dhurandhar 2

Dhurandhar 2 has been in the theatres for over a week and has already earned Rs 1000 crore worldwide at the box office. Alongside Ranveer Singh, the film also stars Sara Arjun, Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan and Rakesh Bedi.

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DISCLAIMER: This article reflects the personal opinions and creative commentary of filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma regarding recent cinematic developments; these views are his own and do not constitute professional industry mandates or factual universal benchmarks. As this coverage includes references to unverified social media commentary and viral trends, it is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only.