Dhurandhar 2 ending explained: Post-credit scenes, hidden twists and part 3 possibility

Ranveer Singh in a still from Dhurandhar: The Revenge, whose premiere shows in Hyderabad have been thrown into disarray on the eve of its release.

Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge is finally out in theatres, and just as director Aditya Dhar had teased before release, the film delivers a layered ending with multiple twists — especially in its post-credit scenes. Ahead of the release, Dhar had hinted at a major surprise and urged audiences to stay back till the end credits. While many speculated this could be an announcement for a third instalment, the film instead leaves viewers with an open-ended, thought-provoking conclusion.

SPOILER ALERT!

The story culminates with Ranveer Singh’s character — Hamza, also known as Jaskirat — surviving yet another near-death situation and being sent back to India. After successfully dismantling a Lashkar-e-Tayebba camp with the help of Baloch fighters, Hamza is arrested and tortured by Pakistani forces, who discover his true identity as an Indian agent. However, Ajay Sanyal manages to extract him and bring him back safely.