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Dhurandhar 2 ending explained: Post-credit scenes, hidden twists and part 3 possibility
Dhurandhar 2 ends on a gripping note with two post-credit scenes, leaving Ranveer Singh’s fate — and a possible Part 3 — wide open.
Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge is finally out in theatres, and just as director Aditya Dhar had teased before release, the film delivers a layered ending with multiple twists — especially in its post-credit scenes. Ahead of the release, Dhar had hinted at a major surprise and urged audiences to stay back till the end credits. While many speculated this could be an announcement for a third instalment, the film instead leaves viewers with an open-ended, thought-provoking conclusion.
SPOILER ALERT!
The story culminates with Ranveer Singh’s character — Hamza, also known as Jaskirat — surviving yet another near-death situation and being sent back to India. After successfully dismantling a Lashkar-e-Tayebba camp with the help of Baloch fighters, Hamza is arrested and tortured by Pakistani forces, who discover his true identity as an Indian agent. However, Ajay Sanyal manages to extract him and bring him back safely.
Dhurandhar 2 post-credit scenes explained
The film features two post-credit sequences, both adding crucial layers to the narrative. The first post-credit scene dives into Hamza’s past, showing how Jaskirat was trained as a spy after being rescued by Ajay Sanyal during his life imprisonment. It also revisits several elements used throughout the film — including invisible ink techniques, chemical tools, and the strategies he employs to survive deadly encounters, including one involving Arjun Rampal’s character. One of the chemicals referenced is also linked to an illness affecting underworld don Dawood Ibrahim.
The narrative then returns to the present, revealing a major twist — Hamza is rescued with the help of Jameel Jamali, played by Rakesh Bedi, who is revealed to be an Indian agent planted in Pakistan’s political system nearly 45 years ago. This sequence also hints at another twist — Hamza’s wife, Yalina (played by Sara Arjun), may have deeper ties to India than initially revealed.
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Hamza is eventually sent back to India, where he reunites with Ajay Sanyal. In a quiet, emotional moment, he returns to Pathankot — without informing Sanyal — to see his mother and sister. The film ends with him caught in an internal conflict: whether to reunite with his family or continue living as a covert agent.
Dhurandhar 2’s second post-credit
The second post-credit scene adds further context to his escape. It reveals why Pakistani army official General Shahnawaz, played by Raj Zutshi, ultimately lets Hamza go. Initially resistant, Shahnawaz changes his stance after Ajay Sanyal shows him a compromising video in which he is seen sharing sensitive information about Pakistan’s nuclear program with Israel. Fearing exposure, he backs down, allowing Hamza to leave. Meanwhile, when questioned by Pakistani forces, Shahnawaz deflects responsibility, suggesting that such decisions are made at “higher levels,” adding a layer of political intrigue.
Is there a Dhurandhar Part 3?
While neither of the post-credit scenes explicitly confirms a third instalment, they certainly leave the door wide open. The film closes on Ranveer Singh’s character standing at a crossroads — torn between family and duty — setting up a potential continuation without formally announcing it.