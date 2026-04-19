Dhurandhar 2 dethrones Pushpa 2 to become 3rd highest grossing Indian film worldwide, earns over Rs 1748 crore

Dhurandhar 2 box office collection Day 31: Aditya Dhar’s spy thriller Dhurandhar The Revenge, starring Ranveer Singh, has slowed down at the Indian box office. On Saturday (Day 31), Dhurandhar 2 earned Rs 4.65 crore. While that was a decent hike after earning Rs 2.70 crore on Friday (day 30), it’s quite a decline from what the sequel earned last Saturday, Rs 13.50 crore. That happened thanks to a new, formidable competitor in Priyadarshan-Akshay Kumar’s horror comedy Bhooth Bangla, which earned over Rs 12 crore on Friday and Rs 19 crore on Saturday.

As per Sacnilk, the total box office collection of Dhurandhar 2 in India after over a month now stands at Rs 1329.31 crore gross and Rs 1110.47 crore net. The Dhurandhar sequel is already the highest grossing Hindi film ever at the domestic box office, surpassing its first part, which released this past December and went on to earn around Rs 890 crore in India.