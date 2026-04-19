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Dhurandhar 2 dethrones Pushpa 2 to become 3rd highest grossing Indian film worldwide, earns over Rs 1748 crore
Dhurandhar 2 box office collection day 31: Aditya Dhar's spy thriller Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge, starring Ranveer Singh, has dethroned Pushpa 2 worldwide despite competition from Priyadarshan's horror comedy Bhooth Bangla, starring Akshay Kumar.
Dhurandhar 2 box office collection Day 31: Aditya Dhar’s spy thriller Dhurandhar The Revenge, starring Ranveer Singh, has slowed down at the Indian box office. On Saturday (Day 31), Dhurandhar 2 earned Rs 4.65 crore. While that was a decent hike after earning Rs 2.70 crore on Friday (day 30), it’s quite a decline from what the sequel earned last Saturday, Rs 13.50 crore. That happened thanks to a new, formidable competitor in Priyadarshan-Akshay Kumar’s horror comedy Bhooth Bangla, which earned over Rs 12 crore on Friday and Rs 19 crore on Saturday.
As per Sacnilk, the total box office collection of Dhurandhar 2 in India after over a month now stands at Rs 1329.31 crore gross and Rs 1110.47 crore net. The Dhurandhar sequel is already the highest grossing Hindi film ever at the domestic box office, surpassing its first part, which released this past December and went on to earn around Rs 890 crore in India.
As Dhurandhar 2 enters its fifth week at the domestic box office, its collections are likely to go down, given fresh competition and its current trajectory. Its week 4 collection, Rs 54.70 crore, was around half of its week 3 collection, Rs 110.60 crore. That, in turn, was down by more than half of its week 2 collection, Rs 263.65 crore, almost one-third of the film’s opening week collection of Rs 674.17 crore.
Dhurandhar 2 worldwide box office collection
Dhurandhar The Revenge has so far earned over Rs 420 crore overseas, which takes its worldwide box office collection to Rs 1748.91 crore. In the process, Dhurandhar 2 has dethroned Sukumar’s 2024 Telugu gangster thriller Pushpa 2: The Rule, starring Allu Arjun (Rs 1742 crore), to become the third highest grossing Indian film ever at the global box office. It’s now next to only SS Rajamoulu’s 2017 Telugu action fantasy epic Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (Rs 1788 crore) and Nitesh Tiwari’s 2016 Bollywood family sports drama Dangal (Rs 2090 crore), starring Aamir Khan.
Dhurandhar 2 already holds the record of the only Indian franchise ever to cross the Rs 3000 crore mark at the worldwide box office. It’s also the highest grossing Indian film ever excluding China and the Gulf, which were fairly lucrative territories for Baahubali 2 and Dangal, respectively. In fact, majority of Dangal’s unprecedented worldwide box office collection emanated from China (Rs 1200 crore).
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Co-produced by Jyoti Deshpande-led Jio Studios and Aditya Dhar and Lokesh Dhar’s B62 Studios, Dhurandhar 2 also stars Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, Sara Arjun, and Rakesh Bedi among others, who reprise their roles from the first part. The sequel revolves around Indian spy Jaskirat Singh’s (Ranveer) backstory and eventual infiltration into the terror network in Pakistan.
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