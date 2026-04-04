Dhurandhar 2 dethrones Baahubali 2 as highest-grossing Indian film in North America, Rana Daggubati says ‘decade later, but still very good’

As expected, Dhurandhar 2 has shattered several box office records, and continues to push boundaries with its performance. The film has now emerged as the highest-grossing Indian film in North America, collecting $22 million within two weeks. In doing so, it has surpassed the nine-year-old record held by SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, which had earned $20.8 million.

Reacting to this milestone, Rana Daggubati, who played the central antagonist in the two-part Baahubali saga, said he was pleased with the film’s achievement. Speaking to Variety India, he said, “It’s good. It’s a decade later, but it’s still very good. I think we’re all still touching the tip of the iceberg.” He added that Indian films are increasingly connecting with global audiences because of their emotional depth.

“There’s been all kinds of cinema that’s going to see a little beauty. I’ll talk about this Malayalam film about nurses who are working in Bombay. Now it’s a story that did reasonably well in India but phenomenally globally. Like France’s collections alone will be four times that of India. So, our local stories are resonating in different parts of the world because there’s human understanding to them,” he said.

In the same conversation, while praising large-scale films like Baahubali and Dhurandhar, he stressed that personal, rooted storytelling has a wider impact. “You’ll have Baahubalis, you’ll have Dhurandhars, you’ll have all of these cinemas, but the cinema that’s personal will be able to resonate far across. I think Korean cinema has done that to an extent where they took something that’s very local to their culture and told it. America did it beautifully back in their early times, where we know more about American history than Indian history, just because of the cinema that they’ve made. It’s time our filmmakers find the best cinematic language for it and go forward.”

Also Read | Dhurandhar 2: Aditya Dhar genuflects and the story sinks into subservience

Recently, Baahubali producer Shobu Yarlagadda also praised the film on X. He wrote, “Yesterday I watched #Dhurandhar2‌TheRevenge and needless to say I loved it and thoroughly enjoyed the film! Happy to see it breaking all the records and setting new box office benchmarks in India and worldwide! Congratulations to the entire team!”

Yesterday I watched #Dhurandhar2‌TheRevenge and needless to say I loved it and thoroughly enjoyed the film! Happy to see it breaking all the records and setting new box office benchmarks in India and worldwide! Congratulations to the entire team! 👏🏼👏🏼 https://t.co/ATl3o3bNTu — Shobu Yarlagadda (@Shobu_) March 28, 2026

Fastest Indian film to cross the Rs 1,500 crore mark

Dhurandhar 2 has performed strongly at the box office. As of day 16, according to Sacnilk, the film’s India gross stands at Rs 1,148.58 crore, with net collections at Rs 959.37 crore. Globally, its total gross has reached Rs 1,523.58 crore, making it the fastest Indian film to cross the Rs 1,500 crore mark worldwide.

Directed by Aditya Dhar, the film is a sequel to the 2025 blockbuster Dhurandhar. It stars Ranveer Singh, Arjun Rampal, R. Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, Rakesh Bedi, Sara Arjun and Danish Pandor in key roles.

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