Dhurandhar 2 controversy: R Madhavan responds to backlash over Gurbani scene, says ‘No smoke, no cigarette in frame’

Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge, starring Ranveer Singh, has landed in controversy after a scene allegedly hurt the religious sentiments of the Sikh community. The scene in question shows R. Madhavan’s character, Ajay Sanyal, reciting a verse from the Dasam Granth, attributed to Guru Gobind Singh, while reportedly smoking a cigarette.

An FIR has reportedly been filed at Mumbai’s Mulund Police Station. According to reports, the complaint was lodged by Gurjyot Singh Keer, Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) leader and president of the organisation Sikhs in Maharashtra. The complaint names R. Madhavan, Ranveer Singh, and director Aditya Dhar for the alleged offensive depiction.

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Madhavan reacts to the controversy

Now, Madhavan has addressed the controversy in a video shared on Instagram, clarifying the intent behind the scene and denying the claims.

“On behalf of the entire Dhurandhar family, thank you so much for the love you have shown our film. We don’t know how to express ourselves,” he said.

“Recently, we came to know that some people were hurt because in one scene of the film, while reciting lines from Guru Gobind Singh ji’s Dasam Granth, I was seen smoking a cigarette. I assure you, this is not correct—it is a misunderstanding.”

The actor explained that director Aditya Dhar had been careful about filming the scene. “Before delivering those lines, Aditya Dhar, who is very mindful about such things, had clearly told me to put out the cigarette. There would be no smoke from my mouth, no smoke visible on screen, and no cigarette in my hand, because this is sacred and pure for us as well.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by R. Madhavan (@actormaddy)

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Madhavan further said that he had followed those instructions during the shoot. “I properly extinguished the cigarette. If you watch the scene carefully, you will see there is no smoke, no trace of it in the frame, and no sign of a cigarette till the end of the scene. We are aware that we should never hurt anyone’s sentiments, even unknowingly.”

He added, “We stand with the entire Sikh community and always will. We have deep respect for them. In fact, before every film release, I visit the Golden Temple—everyone knows that. Please believe that we had no intention of hurting anyone, and we have not done so in this film.”

He concluded, “If anyone has felt bad unknowingly, I apologise, but we have certainly not done this intentionally. Stay happy, and happy Dhurandhar 2 to all of you.”

What the controversy is about

Gurjyot Singh Keer shared a video and statement on Instagram condemning the scene. He alleged that depicting a character reciting sacred Gurbani while smoking was “deeply hurtful and unacceptable.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gurjyot Singh Keer (@gurjyotsinghkeer)

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“I strongly condemn the blatant disrespect shown towards Gurbani by the makers of Dhurandhar 2. Portraying a character @actormaddy talking to @ranveersingh while smoking a cigarette and reciting sacred Gurbani ‘Siraso pehchaniye jo Lade Deen ke Heth’ is deeply hurtful and unacceptable. Gurbani is not mere dialogue — it is divine, sacred, and holds immense spiritual significance for the Sikh community. Such irresponsible depiction reflects ignorance and a lack of sensitivity towards our faith,” he wrote.

In the scene, Madhavan’s character Ajit Sanyal is seen persuading Ranveer Singh’s Jaskirat Singh Rangi to join Project Dhurandhar as a spy, during which he delivers the lines in question.

Dhurandhar 2 box office report

Meanwhile, Dhurandhar: The Revenge continues its stellar run at the box office. The film has already crossed the Rs 850 crore mark worldwide and is now inching closer to the Rs 1,000 crore milestone.

Released just three months after its record-breaking predecessor, which earned over Rs 890 crore in India and more than Rs 1,300 crore globally, the sequel brings back Ranveer Singh, Arjun Rampal, R. Madhavan, Sara Arjun, Sanjay Dutt, and Rakesh Bedi.