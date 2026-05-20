‘Dhurandhar 2 compromised Indian agents’ safety,’ alleges PIL; Delhi HC asks Centre to look into concerns

Two months after its worldwide release, during which it sparked an unprecedented wave of discussions nationwide — one section hailing it as one of the greatest Indian movies in recent times while the other slamming it as yet another propaganda vehicle trying to whitewash the government’s missteps — Dhurandhar: The Revenge has found itself embroiled in another controversy, facing serious allegations.

In a major blow to the makers, the Delhi High Court has reportedly asked the central government and the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) to address concerns noted in a PIL that Dhurandhar 2 allegedly revealed tactical and sensitive information regarding India’s intelligence and defence operations.

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‘Dhurandhar 2 violated Official Secrets Act’

Directing the Centre and CBFC to consider the petition as a representation, the court noted that it was not without any material. Directed by Aditya Dhar and starring Ranveer Singh in the lead role, Dhurandhar 2 traces the life and journey of an undercover Indian intelligence agent who infiltrates Pakistan.

According to news agency PTI, the petition was filed by a Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) personnel. “The Censor Board should have some guidelines. We want you to consider this representation and take an informed decision,” the bench, comprising Chief Justice DK Upadhyaya and Justice Tejas Karia, said orally.

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Alleging that Dhurandhar 2 violated the Official Secrets Act (OSA), 1923, by showing tactical operations, sensitive locations, and agents in depth, the petitioner tore into the movie, claiming that it, at certain junctures, even revealed information that could affect the country’s security.

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‘Dhurandhar 2 put Karachi on spy alert’

The petitioner also objected to the film’s use of “classified protocols” in certain scenes and its depiction of “deep cover identities.” Pointing out that Dhurandhar 2 “directly compromised the safety of our on-field undercover agents,” the PIL further contended that the spy actioner led to local authorities in Karachi, Pakistan, being on “spy alert.” The petitioner has also demanded the framing of a “spy movie protocol” and the revocation of Dhurandhar 2’s certification.

“This court is of the opinion that the concerns raised by the petitioner need to be considered and addressed appropriately. We dispose of the writ petition with a direction to the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting and CBFC to consider the entire writ petition as representation of the petitioner and take an appropriate decision on the issues raised,” it added. The court further directed the authorities to inform the petitioner of their decision regarding his representation and any corrective measures.

About Dhurandhar

Also starring Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Sara Arjun, Rakesh Bedi, Gaurav Gera, and Danish Pandor in key roles, Dhurandhar 2 ranks as the second-highest-grossing Indian film of all time, behind Nitesh Tiwari’s Aamir Khan-led Dangal (Rs 2070.3 crore), having earned Rs 1,798.62 crore worldwide. It is a sequel to Aditya Dhar’s 2025 film Dhurandhar (Rs 1,307.35 crore).

Disclaimer: This article contains information regarding an ongoing legal matter, public allegations, and judicial proceedings surrounding a cinematographic work. The details presented are based on public court records and third-party reports, and they have not been independently verified by our editorial desk. This content is for general informational and entertainment purposes only and does not constitute legal commentary, advice, or an official stance on the safety or security protocols discussed.