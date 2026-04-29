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Inside Dhurandhar 2 climax: 500 litres of fuel, real blasts, and Ranveer Singh, Arjun Rampal in the middle of it all
Real train base and containers were used for the explosion sequence at the end of Dhurandhar: The Revenge.
It has been over 40 days since Dhurandhar: The Revenge released, but audiences still haven’t gotten over the jaw-dropping action and explosive sequences featured in the film. Recently, Dhurandhar’s SFX supervisor Vishal Tyagi broke down the making of the massive tanker explosion in the climax, revealing that the sequence was shot practically—with no CGI involved whatsoever. According to him, the scene required 500 litres of petrol and several kilos of explosives, all while an unfazed Ranveer Singh continued delivering his shot amid the chaos.
Speaking to Hindi Rush, Vishal said, “Usually what happens is people say, ‘Give us a small explosion, we will make it look like a huge one.’ But in Dhurandhar, Aditya Dhar didn’t want to do CG—especially for the explosions. The instruction was clear, and we were given complete creative freedom.”
‘Burnt 500 litres of petrol’
He further revealed, “The tanker blast in the climax was the toughest thing to create. The biggest safety concern we had was for this particular scene. Imagine burning 500 litres of petrol for real. There was no CG at all. Every tiny detail in the scene is real. We had concerns that while blasting the tankers, the flames should not reach Ranveer Singh, who was walking in close proximity. We did all the work and precisely told Ranveer Singh where he could start walking.”
While the sequence involved both Arjun Rampal and Ranveer Singh, Vishal admitted that Ranveer faced the greater risk.
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‘Ranveer Singh wasn’t concerned’
“Arjun Rampal was there in the shot and then we removed him before taking the explosion shot—obviously. I was majorly concerned for Ranveer, but he wasn’t as concerned himself. Mostly because he had seen our work and knew how precisely I briefed everyone about the explosions. After the shot, he would only say one thing—‘Faad diya tune!’ We had done Arjun Reddy’s pack-up, he could have gone back to his van, but everybody stayed back to watch the explosion.”
Sharing the immense pressure behind executing the sequence, Vishal added, “I had a lot of production pressure on me. Real train base and containers were used for the explosion. It was very challenging, but we were confident. Production told me to use 250 litres, but I was adamant that at least 500 litres of fuel was required. To make that explode, I also had to add 25 kilos of explosive in each of these tanks to get the right effect. Maine suna sabki, ki apne mann ki.”
Meanwhile, Dhurandhar 2 has emerged as one of the highest-grossing Hindi films of all time, shattering multiple box office records. Combined with its predecessor, the Dhurandhar franchise has now reportedly crossed Rs 3000 crore worldwide. Directed by Aditya Dhar, the film also stars Rakesh Bedi, Sanjay Dutt, and Sara Arjun in key roles.
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