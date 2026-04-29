Inside Dhurandhar 2 climax: 500 litres of fuel, real blasts, and Ranveer Singh, Arjun Rampal in the middle of it all

It has been over 40 days since Dhurandhar: The Revenge released, but audiences still haven’t gotten over the jaw-dropping action and explosive sequences featured in the film. Recently, Dhurandhar’s SFX supervisor Vishal Tyagi broke down the making of the massive tanker explosion in the climax, revealing that the sequence was shot practically—with no CGI involved whatsoever. According to him, the scene required 500 litres of petrol and several kilos of explosives, all while an unfazed Ranveer Singh continued delivering his shot amid the chaos.

Speaking to Hindi Rush, Vishal said, “Usually what happens is people say, ‘Give us a small explosion, we will make it look like a huge one.’ But in Dhurandhar, Aditya Dhar didn’t want to do CG—especially for the explosions. The instruction was clear, and we were given complete creative freedom.”