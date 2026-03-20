Dhurandhar 2 box office collection Day 1 worldwide, all records broken: Ranveer Singh’s film is now the biggest Hindi opener of all time, earns Rs 145 cr domestically

Dhurandhar 2 box office collection day 1 worldwide: Dhurandhar 2 released amid much hype on Thursday, March 19, and as trade analysts and fans expected, the film has created many records at the box office on opening day. The film is now the biggest Hindi opener of all time with Rs 102.5 crore earning, and the second biggest Indian opener after Allu Arjun’s Pushpa The Rule. It was expected that Dhurandhar 2 will go on a record breaking spree as soon as it releases and the same has already happened.

Dhurandhar 2 box office collection day 1 worldwide LIVE: Check Here

After the first day in theatres, Dhurandhar 2 has earned Rs 145.55 crore net in India, this includes the Rs 43 crore it made on preview day, as per trade tracker Sacnilk. The film has earned Rs 236.63 crore worldwide (early estimates).