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Dhurandhar 2 box office collection Day 1 worldwide, all records broken: Ranveer Singh’s film is now the biggest Hindi opener of all time, earns Rs 145 cr domestically
Dhurandhar 2 box office collection day 1 worldwide, all records broken: Ranveer Singh’s latest release has created history at the box office, emerging as the biggest Hindi opener of all time. The film earned Rs 145.55 crore net in India, including Rs 43 crore from paid previews, according to early estimates.
Dhurandhar 2 box office collection day 1 worldwide: Dhurandhar 2 released amid much hype on Thursday, March 19, and as trade analysts and fans expected, the film has created many records at the box office on opening day. The film is now the biggest Hindi opener of all time with Rs 102.5 crore earning, and the second biggest Indian opener after Allu Arjun’s Pushpa The Rule. It was expected that Dhurandhar 2 will go on a record breaking spree as soon as it releases and the same has already happened.
Dhurandhar 2 box office collection day 1 worldwide LIVE: Check Here
After the first day in theatres, Dhurandhar 2 has earned Rs 145.55 crore net in India, this includes the Rs 43 crore it made on preview day, as per trade tracker Sacnilk. The film has earned Rs 236.63 crore worldwide (early estimates).
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Here are all the records that Dhurandhar 2 has broken after being in theatres for just one day.
Highest earner on preview day – Rs 43 crore
Dhurandhar 2 held its paid preview shows on Wednesday, March 18, and the shows were scheduled after 5 pm across multiple languages. As per trade tracker Sacnilk, the film had over 12,700 shows across India and made Rs 43 crore. Before Dhurandhar, the highest preview day earner film was Pawan Kalyan’s They Call Him OG, which made Rs 25 crore on preview day.
Biggest Hindi opener – Rs 99.10 crore
Dhurandhar 2 earned Rs 99.10 crore via its original Hindi version on Thursday, March 19. While the film earned Rs 102.55 crore across India, most of those collections came from the Hindi version as there were significant delays in the film getting to the regional centers. Before this, the biggest opener in Hindi language was the Telugu film Pushpa 2, which made Rs 70.30 crore via its Hindi version on release day.
Second highest India opener worldwide – Rs 236.63 crore
Dhurandhar has earned Rs 236.63 crore worldwide (early estimates) after a thunderous opening at the box office. The film made Rs 102.55 crore net on its release day, and when included with the money it made on preview day, the total goes up to Rs 145.55 crore. The top spot here is held by Pushpa 2, which made Rs 275.2 crore on its opening day. Dhurandhar 2 has made its entry on the second spot. It is followed by SS Rajamouli’s RRR which made Rs 223 crore worldwide on opening day.
Biggest opener for Ranveer Singh & Aditya Dhar
For director Aditya Dhar and lead star Ranveer Singh, Dhurandhar 2 is a glorious follow up to the first Dhurandhar film that was released in December. The actor-director duo’s first film opened at Rs 28 crore net in India, and this one, has made Rs 145.55 crore net.