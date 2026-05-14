Dhurandhar, the Rs 1800 cr box office giant, is on Netflix, but India can’t stream Ranveer Singh film

Aditya Dhar’s spy thriller Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge, starring Ranveer Singh, is all set to unleash itself all over the globe tonight with its international OTT release on Netflix. The film, which will stream in India on JioHotstar, will drop on Netflix in other territories tonight on May 14. While the film will start streaming internationally, it’s not clear when people can watch it in India. Here are all the records broken by the film in its historic 50-day-pus run at the box office both in India and worldwide.

With a total net domestic box office collection of Rs 1144.27 crore and total gross domestic box office collection of Rs 1369.49 crore so far in the 56 days since its release on March 19, Dhurandhar 2 has emerged as the highest grossing Hindi film ever. It achieved the top spot after surpassing the net domestic box office collection of over Rs 890 crore, earned by its first part, which released in cinemas this past December. In the process, it’s also become the only Hindi film ever to cross the unprecedented Rs 1000 crore mark at the domestic box office.

2nd highest grossing Indian film

However, Dhurandhar 2 hasn’t managed to become the highest grossing Indian film ever at the domestic box office yet. It’s still around Rs 120 crore shy of beating the lifetime domestic box office collection (net) of Sukumar’s 2024 Telugu action thriller Pushpa 2: The Rule. The Allu Arjun-starrer stands at a massive Rs 1234.10 crore in India, having performed exceptionally well in its dubbed Hindi version along with the native Telugu version. On the contrary, Dhurandhar 2, which also released in five South Indian languages, including Telugu, earned majorly from its native Hindi version.

Highest paid previews

While Dhurandhar 2 released widely on March 19, the makers also held some paid previews on the eve, on the evening of March 18, to cash in on the tremendous hype following the first part. The film went on to earn the highest paid previews, collecting over Rs 43 crore even before the historic opening day.

Biggest opening day

Dhurandhar 2 also made history on its opening day, which also coincided with the festivals of Eid, Gudi Padwa, and Ugadi. It earned Rs 102.55 crore on Day 1 itself, including paid previews, thus entering the Rs 100 crore club within just 24 hours of release. It broke the previous record held by Atlee’s 2023 action thriller Jawan, starring Shah Rukh Khan, which opened at Rs 64.50 crore across India.

Dhurandhar 2: Worldwide box office

2nd highest grossing Indian film

Dhurandhar 2 also dominated the global box office with as much authority. Even worldwide, it stands as the second highest grossing Indian film ever, having surpassed the Rs 1800 crore mark. In the process, it outperformed the lifetime global box office collection of SS Rajamouli’s 2017 Telugu action fantasy Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, which stands at Rs 1788 crore. However, Dhurandhar 2 is still hundreds of crores away from beating Nitesh Tiwari’s 2016 Bollywood family sports drama Dangal, starring Aamir Khan, which stands at an unprecedented Rs 2090 crore globally.

Highest grossing film excluding China box office

However, majority of Dangal’s global earnings stemmed from its historic box office run in China. It amassed Rs 1300 crore in the country alone. If the China box office is excluded from consideration, Dhurandhar 2 is easily the highest grossing Indian film ever worldwide, at over Rs 1800 crore.

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Highest grossing Indian franchise

Dhurandhar 2 has also become the highest grossing Indian franchise yet. Since its first instalment earned over Rs 1300 crore globally, and the second part edged past it by Rs 500 crore and currently stands at Rs 1800 crore, Dhurandhar has become the Indian franchise to cross the Rs 3100 crore at the worldwide box office.

Other global records

Dhurandhar 2 is also the fastest Indian film to earn Rs 500 crore (three days) and Rs 1000 crore (seven days) globally. It’s also become the highest grossing Indian film in several continents, including North America, where it amassed $22.9 million (over Rs 220 crore).

Also Read — ‘Ranveer Singh at all-time low, Aditya Dhar had 1 film’: Sanjay Gupta on Dhurandhar’s Rs 300-cr gamble

Dhurandhar 2 OTT release

While the first part is streaming globally on Netflix, the second part has taken a different route. Dhurandhar 2 will begin streaming on Netflix tonight in most territories except India. Back home, the film will drop soon on JioHotstar. However, there’s no official confirmation from JioHotstar whether it’ll drop on the platform tonight like the rest of the world or may release after the Indian Premier League (IPL) finale on May 31.