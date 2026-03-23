Dhurandhar 2 worldwide box office collection, all records broken till now: Biggest Hindi opener; rare back-to-back Rs 100 cr days; fastest to cross Rs 500 cr mark

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Worldwide: The Ranveer Singh-starrer has already broken several records and is continuing its successful run. (Credit: Facebook/@officialjiostudios)

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Worldwide: Despite opening to polarised reviews, with one section praising it as a cinematic marvel while the other criticising it as yet another pro-establishment propaganda vehicle, it seems there’s no stopping director Aditya Dhar’s Ranveer Singh-starrer Dhurandhar: The Revenge at the box office. In fact, the spy actioner has grossed Rs 691.32 crore globally in its opening weekend itself, according to industry tracker Sacnilk, and is poised to become one of the biggest hits in Indian cinema. Dhurandhar 2 has already broken several records and is continuing its successful run.

Dhurandhar 2 box office collection

On Sunday, the spy actioner recorded an India nett collection of Rs 114.85 crore across 21,202 shows, taking its total domestic earnings to Rs 454.12 crore. During the day, the movie witnessed an overall occupancy of 79.7 per cent in the domestic market. Thus far, the film has grossed Rs 149.35 crore overseas. However, only its Hindi version is currently performing well and earned Rs 107 crore on Sunday. While the Telugu edition contributed Rs 5.25 crore to the overall daily haul, the Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada versions earned just Rs 2.50 crore, Rs 90 lakh, and Rs 10 lakh, respectively.