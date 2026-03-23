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Dhurandhar 2 worldwide box office collection, all records broken till now: Biggest Hindi opener; rare back-to-back Rs 100 cr days; fastest to cross Rs 500 cr mark
Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Worldwide: The Ranveer Singh-starrer has grossed Rs 691.32 crore globally in its opening weekend itself and is poised to become one of the biggest hits in Indian cinema.
Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Worldwide: Despite opening to polarised reviews, with one section praising it as a cinematic marvel while the other criticising it as yet another pro-establishment propaganda vehicle, it seems there’s no stopping director Aditya Dhar’s Ranveer Singh-starrer Dhurandhar: The Revenge at the box office. In fact, the spy actioner has grossed Rs 691.32 crore globally in its opening weekend itself, according to industry tracker Sacnilk, and is poised to become one of the biggest hits in Indian cinema. Dhurandhar 2 has already broken several records and is continuing its successful run.
Dhurandhar 2 box office collection
On Sunday, the spy actioner recorded an India nett collection of Rs 114.85 crore across 21,202 shows, taking its total domestic earnings to Rs 454.12 crore. During the day, the movie witnessed an overall occupancy of 79.7 per cent in the domestic market. Thus far, the film has grossed Rs 149.35 crore overseas. However, only its Hindi version is currently performing well and earned Rs 107 crore on Sunday. While the Telugu edition contributed Rs 5.25 crore to the overall daily haul, the Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada versions earned just Rs 2.50 crore, Rs 90 lakh, and Rs 10 lakh, respectively.
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Dhurandhar 2 vs Pushpa 2
Dhurandhar 2’s opening weekend performance is on par with movies with the highest nett collections in India. The spy actioner minted Rs 227.85 crore over its first Saturday and Sunday combined. In comparison, Baahubali 2, which ranks second on the list, recorded Rs 183 crore, while KGF 2 collected Rs 173.65 crore. However, Dhurandhar 2 trails behind the top performer, Pushpa 2, which recorded a cumulative total of Rs 260.3 crore during its opening weekend.
Here are all the records Dhurandhar 2 has broken till now:
* Biggest Hindi opener
After earning Rs 43 crore from paid previews a day prior to its worldwide release, Dhurandhar 2 opened at Rs 102.55 crore in India. Its Hindi version alone accounted for Rs 99.10 crore, delivering the biggest Hindi opening-day performance ever and surpassing Pushpa 2: The Rule’s Rs 70.30 crore.
* Most collections from paid previews
Even before its worldwide release, the Ranveer Singh-starrer had teased that it had the potential to become one of the biggest Indian movies, as it registered record-breaking paid preview collections. On Wednesday, March 18, it earned Rs 43 crore from such screenings, the highest ever for an Indian film, thus smashing the record previously held by Pawan Kalyan’s They Call Him OG (Rs 25 crore).
* First Hindi film to cross Rs 100 crore mark in a single day
On its release day, the spy actioner also became the first Hindi movie to score Rs 100 crore nett in a single day. It has followed it up with becoming the only Hindi film to earn Rs 100 crore from one language on Saturday.
* Second-highest India opener worldwide
Dhurandhar 2 has fundamentally taken Hindi cinema to new heights after trailing behind regional industries for a long time. The movie earned Rs 236.63 crore worldwide, ranking second on the list of biggest-opening Indian movies, ahead of RRR (Rs 223 crore) and behind Pushpa 2 (Rs 275.2 crore).
* Fourth-highest day 1 collection in India
Not just worldwide, the Ranveer Singh-starrer showcased its power even in the domestic market and recorded the fourth-highest day one nett collection (Rs 102.55 crore) for a movie in India. It now ranks behind Pushpa 2 (Rs 164 crore), RRR (Rs 133 crore), and KGF 2 (Rs 116 crore).
* Rare back-to-back Rs 100 crore days
In yet another major achievement for Hindi cinema, Dhurandhar 2 also crossed the Rs 100 crore mark on both its first Saturday (Rs 113 crore) and Sunday (Rs 114.85 crore).
* Fastest Indian movie to cross Rs 500 crore mark
The Ranveer Singh-starrer surpassed the Rs 500 crore mark on Sunday itself, becoming the fastest Indian movie to zoom past that point.
* Outperforms Dangal and Baahubali
In another significant achievement, Dhurandhar 2 outperformed Dangal, the highest-grossing Indian film worldwide, in the domestic market. During its theatrical run, Dangal had registered an India nett collection of Rs 387 crore. The Ranveer Singh-starrer has also surpassed Baahubali 1 (Rs 421 crore).
* Beats Rajinikanth and Sunny Deol movies’ records
The spy actioner has also surpassed Rajinikanth’s 2.0 (Rs 691 crore) and Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2 (Rs 686 crore) globally. It’s currently trailing Aamir Khan’s PK (Rs 792 crore).