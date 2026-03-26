Dhurandhar 2 worldwide box office collection, all records broken so far: Aditya Dhar’s film becomes 10th highest grosser; Ranveer Singh joins SRK, Prabhas league

Dhurandhar 2, All Box Office Records Broken So Far: Filmmaker Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar 2 is on a spree to break box office records. Though the film has slowed a little during the weekdays, it is still minting money on a weekday that many films would imagine earning on weekends. According to Sacnilk, on Wednesday, the Ranveer Singh starrer raked in Rs 47.70 crore in India. This has brought its total domestic gross collection to Rs 744.58 crore and total India net collections to Rs 623.42 crore.

On Wednesday, the film was shown across 20,352 shows with an overall occupancy of 34.1%. The Hindi version remains the highest-earning version, as it earned Rs 44 crore out of the Rs 47.70 crore collected on Wednesday. Meanwhile, the Telugu version minted Rs 2.50 crore, while the Malayalam, Tamil and Kannada versions earned Rs 15 lakh, Rs 85 lakh and Rs 20 lakh, respectively.

When it comes to the film’s global collection, its total overseas gross stands at Rs 261.92 crore so far. This pushes the worldwide gross collection to Rs 1,006.50 crore, with the film crossing the Rs 1000 crore mark within a week of its release.

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All the records Dhurandhar 2 has broken

Dhurandhar 2 has, without a doubt, changed the box office algorithm in the Indian film industry and set a new benchmark for filmmakers. Let’s take a look at all the box office records the film has broken.

Fastest Hindi film to reach Rs 1000 crore mark

Dhurandhar 2 has become the fastest Hindi film to reach the Rs 1000 crore mark. Earlier, it was Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan that held this record, minting Rs 1000 crore globally in 18 days. However, Dhurandhar 2 has achieved the milestone in just 7 days. That said, it is the second-fastest Indian film overall to reach Rs 1000 crore, only behind Pushpa 2. However, while the Allu Arjun starrer earned Rs 1011 crore in 7 days.

10th highest-grossing film ever

Dhurandhar 2 has become the 10th highest-grossing Indian film ever, with a collection of Rs 1,006.50 crore. It stands a stone’s throw away from Kalki 2898 AD, which holds the 9th position with a worldwide gross collection of Rs 1042 crore.

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Highest first week collection in Hindi language

Dhurandhar 2 has surpassed Pushpa 2’s record to become the highest single-language Hindi earner. Its Hindi net collection stands at Rs 546.04 crore, whereas Pushpa 2 had earned Rs 425 crore after one week of release.

5th Hindi film to join Rs 1000 crore club

Ranveer Singh’s film is among the five Hindi films in the Rs 1000 crore club. Other films in the club include Dangal, Jawan, Pathaan, and Ranveer’s December release Dhurandhar.

After SRK and Prabhas, Ranveer becomes the only actor with two films in top 10

Only Shah Rukh Khan and Prabhas have two films each among the top 10 highest-grossing Indian films. Shah Rukh Khan has Jawan and Pathaan, while Prabhas has Baahubali 2: The Conclusion and Kalki 2898 AD. Now, Ranveer Singh has joined the league with Dhurandhar and Dhurandhar 2 in the top 10.

Biggest Hindi opening

Dhurandhar 2 has also become the biggest Hindi-language opener. The film collected Rs 99.10 crore on its opening day in Hindi alone, making it the biggest Hindi-language opening in box office history. Earlier, Pushpa 2 held this record with Rs 70.30 crore in Hindi on its opening day.