Dhurandhar 2 box office collection worldwide: Ranveer Singh-starrer has already made thrice of prequel’s opening day, preview shows earn Rs 75 cr

Dhurandhar 2 box office collection preview day: Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar: The Revenge has finally released on Thursday, March 19. The film, a sequel to the 2025 blockbuster Dhurandhar, opens in theatres worldwide on Thursday, with special preview shows organised from Wednesday evening (March 18). And according to early estimates by trade tracker Sacnilk, the Ranveer Singh-starrer has delivered a record-breaking preview performance. It grossed around Rs 75 crore worldwide, with Rs 52.75 crore gross from 12,292 shows and Rs 22.25 crore from overseas. The film’s domestic net collection stood at Rs 44 crore.

While the film made big money on preview day, there were reports of shows being cancelled all across the country due to a delay in the delivery of the film to the cinemas. Dubbed shows across south India were cancelled, and even in Hindi, many early shows were cancelled. Later on Wednesday evening, Aditya Dhar shared on social media that shows in Tamil and Telugu would only start after 9 pm, and shows in Malayalam and Kannada would begin on March 19. It is yet to known if the figure of Rs 75 crore will get changed after refunds to the paying audience.

Dhurandhar 2 box office collection Day 1

The initial estimates of the opening day are out too. As per Sacnilk, the film has earned approximately Rs 4.3 crore across 8,928 shows as of now, taking its total net domestic collection (including previews) to Rs 48.3 crore. Of this, Rs 4.23 crore came from the Hindi version across 8,086 shows, while the Telugu version contributed around Rs 70 lakh from 324 shows. With these early figures, the combined worldwide gross from previews and Day 1 currently stands at about Rs 79.3 crore.

This marks a significant milestone for the film. It has comfortably surpassed the opening day figures of its prequel, which had collected Rs 28 crore. It has also recorded the biggest premiere performance ever in India. Previously, Pawan Kalyan held the record with over Rs 25 crore gross from premiere shows, a benchmark that Dhurandhar 2 has exceeded by a wide margin. In the Hindi market, the earlier record was held by Stree 2, which had earned over Rs 10 crore from previews.

Also Read | Dhurandhar 2 Movie Review: Ranveer Singh’s 4-hour marathon lacks the ‘mazaa’ of the original despite blood and bazookas

Although the final first-day numbers of the film will only be out later at night, but as of now, based on preview sales and early Day 1 estimates, the film has opened very well. So far, it trails behind Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan, which opened with as much as Rs 75 crore in net collections. Needless to say, it also trails behind several other big openers of Indian cinema, such as, Pushpa 2: The Rule (Rs 164 crore), RRR (Rs 133 crore), KGF Chapter 2 (Rs 116 crore), and Kalki 2898 AD (Rs 95 crore).

In an earlier chat with SCREEN, Northern India distributor Raj Bansal shared his excitement for the film and said, “The exhibitors and distributors are over the moon. Their excitement cannot be controlled. Everybody is rooting for this film because if films work, only then will the business flourish.” He added, “The year 2026 has not been very kind to Hindi films, except Dhurandhar, which initially occupied theatres. Now Dhurandhar 2 is bringing in a fresh wave — a ray of hope. We couldn’t have imagined such huge numbers for paid previews. Previously, the highest paid preview collection was around Rs 8.5 crore. With Dhurandhar 2, we are expecting the paid previews alone to go somewhere around Rs 35 crore-plus.”

Story continues below this ad

Dhurandhar 2 preview shows cancelled in several regions

While the preview turnout was strong, the film faced technical issues in several regions, particularly in South India, where some shows were cancelled at the last minute. Industry analyst Anupam Reddy told SCREEN that the Hindi print did not reach Hyderabad in time for the preview screenings. “The delay lasted for at least an hour, and the Telugu dubbed version will not be available for tonight’s premiere shows at all. If the situation does not resolve quickly, it risks pushing the Telugu release into tomorrow’s regular shows, affecting those as well.”

Addressing the situation, Aditya Dhar issued a statement: “Most of our Hindi shows across India are running as scheduled from 5 pm onwards. All Tamil and Telugu shows will begin from 9 pm onwards. However, due to unforeseen technical difficulties, our Malayalam and Kannada shows will now commence from tomorrow morning. If the dubbed version you have tickets for is not currently playing at your cinema, you will have the option of a full refund or the choice to watch the Hindi version with subtitles instead. We are truly sorry for the inconvenience this has caused. You have waited for this film, and that wait means more to us than we can put into words. We cannot wait to finally share it with you.”