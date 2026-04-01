Dhurandhar 2 Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 13 LIVE Updates: Ranveer Singh-starrer enters Rs 1,400 club

Dhurandhar 2 Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 13 LIVE Updates: The Ranveer Singh film has entered the Rs 1,400 crore club.

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 13 Worldwide LIVE Updates: Dhurandhar 2, now in its second week, continues to make strong waves at the box office, outperforming its prequel by a significant margin. On Day 13 (second Tuesday), the film earned Rs 27.75 crore, according to industry tracker Sacnilk, taking its total net domestic collection to Rs 899.92 crore. Its total gross collection in India currently stands at an impressive Rs 1,077 crore.

Directed by Aditya Dhar and starring Ranveer Singh, Dhurandhar The Revenge on Tuesday also crossed the global Rs 1,400 crore milestone. As of now, its worldwide collection stands at Rs 1,435 crore.

Story continues below this ad A closer look at Day 13 figures shows that of the total Rs 27.75 crore, Rs 26 crore came from the Hindi ve rsion, Rs 1 crore from Telugu, and Rs 55 lakh from Tamil. Also Read | Dhurandhar 2: Aditya Dhar genuflects and the story sinks into subservience Dhurandhar 2 is currently running across 17,883 shows nationwide. On Day 13, it recorded an overall Hindi occupancy of 28.2 percent. The day began with 20.15 percent occupancy in the morning, rose to 34.62 percent in the afternoon, dipped slightly to 31.54 percent in the evening, and settled at 25.77 percent at night. Region-wise, Delhi NCR registered the highest number of shows at 1,562, with an overall occupancy of 34.5 percent. Mumbai followed with 1,107 shows, recording an overall occupancy of 32.5 percent. In comparison, Dhurandhar The Revenge has far surpassed its predecessor Dhurandhar, which by Day 13 had collected only Rs 437.25 crore net in the same time frame. However, it still trails behind major box office performers like Pushpa 2: The Rule, which had earned Rs 952.40 crore net in 13 days. Despite this, Dhurandhar 2 continues its strong theatrical run and is expected to break more records in the coming days. Live Updates Apr 1, 2026 08:22 AM IST Dhurandhar 2 Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 13 LIVE Updates: Ranveer Singh's film crosses Rs 1400 cr mark globally Trade tracker Sacnilk also reported strong overseas numbers for Dhurandhar 2, with the film adding another Rs 8 crore on Day 13. This takes its international gross to Rs 358 crore, pushing the worldwide total to a staggering Rs 1,435.41 crore. Apr 1, 2026 08:19 AM IST Dhurandhar 2 Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 13 LIVE Updates: Ranveer Singh-starrer made Rs 27.75 crore on 2nd Tuesday As per trade website Sacnilk, Dhurandhar: The Revenge (Dhurandhar 2) continued its impressive run on Day 13, collecting Rs 27.75 crore net across 17,883 shows. With this, the film’s total India gross has reached Rs 1,077.41 crore, while the net collection stands at Rs 899.92 crore.

Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd