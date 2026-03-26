Dhurandhar 2 Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 7 LIVE Updates: Ranveer Singh races into Rs 1000 cr club in first week; breaks Pushpa 2 BO records

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 7 Worldwide LIVE Updates: Ranveer Singh-starrer is on a rampage at the box office.

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 7 Worldwide LIVE Updates: Ranveer Singh-starrer Dhurandhar The Revenge has unleashed a tsunami at the box office as the film has managed to earn over Rs 1000 crore worldwide within a week’s time, becoming the fastest Indian film to do so. On Wednesday, March 26, which was the film’s seventh day in the theatres, the Aditya Dhar directorial earned Rs 47.7 crore in India from 20,352 shows, which brings its India domestic net box office collection to Rs 623.42 crore and domestic gross box office collection (which includes entertainment tax) to Rs 744.58 crore, as per trade aggregator Sacnilk. It has also emerged as the fastest Indian film to enter Rs 1000 crore club, a record it shares with Pushpa 2, with worldwide gross collection of Rs 1006.5 crore, with its overseas collection standing at Rs 261.92 crore.

Dhurandhar 2 is now inches away from surpassing Kalki 2898 AD, which earned Rs 1042 crore. It is also set to surpass Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan, which earned Rs 1160 crore worldwide upon its release in 2023. Dhurandhar 2 is already ahead of Stree 2 (Rs 857 crore), Chhaava (Rs 807 crore), and Kantara A Legend Chapter 1 (Rs 852 crore).

Story continues below this ad ALSO READ | Dhurandhar 2: Aditya Dhar genuflects and the story sinks into subservience In terms of India net collections, Dhurandhar 2 will shortly surpass Stree 2, which made Rs 600 crore in India, and Chhavaa, which earned Rs 601 crore in the domestic market. Previously, Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Jawan earned Rs 640 crore in India. The highest earner on this list is Pushpa 2, which earned Rs 1234 crore net in India, and earned Rs 1742 crore globally. Alongside Ranveer Singh, Dhurandhar 2 also stars Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun, Rakesh Bedi, among others. Live Updates Mar 26, 2026 07:27 AM IST Dhurandhar 2 Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 7 LIVE Updates: Aditya Dhar film likely to surpass Pushpa 2 record Dhurandhar 2 and Pushpa 2 have both recorded Rs 1000 crore first week and it's to be seen which of the two will emerge as a clear winner. While The Ranveer Singh film has grossed Rs 745 crores in India alone, its overseas collection is around Rs 260 crores. Its final numbers will come in a few hours, establishing whether it can go past Rs 1011 crore gross that Pushpa 2 earned worldwide in 7 days. Mar 26, 2026 07:14 AM IST Dhurandhar 2 Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 7 LIVE Updates: Dhurandhar among top 10 Indian grossing films ever Dhurandhar 2 has achieved Rs 1000 crore box office collection within the first week, becoming only the 10th Indian film ever to achieve this feat. In the Hindi film industry, it is the fifth film to cross rge barrier, having surpassed Pathaan, Jawan, Dhurandhar, and Dangal. The next record is that of Kalki 2898 AD which earned Rs 1042 crore; Dhurandhar will trump it with day 8 box office collections. Mar 26, 2026 07:04 AM IST Dhurandhar 2 Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 7 LIVE Updates: Dhurandhar 2 breaks Shah Rukh, Aamir records globally Dhurandhar 2 has been performing exceptionally globally too. The film has earned Rs 261 crore globally till Wednesday. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh also noted how the film has been performing. He wrote on X, "'DHURANDHAR 2' CROSSES ₹ 250 CR *OVERSEAS* – SETS NEW RECORD IN UK. Note: *Day-wise* data from Wed previews till Tue. ⭐️ Wed previews + Thu: $ 5.5 million ⭐️ Fri: $ 4.9 million ⭐️ Sat: $ 6.2 million ⭐️ Sun: $ 6 million ⭐️ Mon: $ 2 million ⭐️ Tue: $ 2.2 million ⭐️ Total: $ 26.8 million [₹ 251.90 cr] IMPORTANT: #dhurandhar2 is smashing records in #uk... In just *6 days*, #d2 has collected £ 2,460,523, surpassing *lifetime biz* of several blockbusters – #chennaiexpress, #padmaavat, #dilwale, #rrkpk, #pk, and #animal." Mar 26, 2026 06:58 AM IST Dhurandhar 2 Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 7 LIVE Updates: Ranveer Singh film drops below Rs 50 cr per day earning Dhurandhar 2 saw a midweek plunge as it earned Rs 47.7 crore in India from 20,352 shows on Wednesday, registering a drop from Tuesday's earnings of Rs 56.6 crore. However, the film's overall performance has been strong and it has already earned Rs 623.42 crore India net collection within its first week. Mar 26, 2026 06:53 AM IST Dhurandhar 2 Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 7 LIVE Updates: Ranveer Singh starrer delivers Rs 1000 cr first week The first week of Ranveer Singh-Aditya Dhar starrer film is over and it has found a place among the most successful films at the box office of all times. The film raced into Rs 1000 crore club within 7 days, a record it now shares with Allu Arjun-starrer Pushpa 2. They are the only two Indian films to ever achieve this milestone.

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