Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection day 41: Ranveer Singh film eyes Rs 1800 cr mark before OTT release; Dhurandhar to release in Japan

Dhurandhar The Revenge Box Office Collection day 41: Aditya Dhar’s spy thriller Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge, starring Ranveer Singh, is still growing at the box office, inch by inch, as it approaches its OTT release date. The film, which is still giving the new Bollywood release, Ginny Wedss Sunny 2, a run for its money, still hasn’t gone below Rs 1 crore on any day even into the sixth week of its release. The first part will also release in Japan, giving it a further fillip and adding to the franchise’s worldwide box office collection.

Dhurandhar’s total box office collection after 41 days now stands at Rs 1365.01 crore gross and Rs 1132.94 crore gross. Overseas, its total overseas collection now stands at Rs 1780.76 crore.

Dhurandhar’s upcoming Japan release

Dhurandhar has also become the first Indian franchise ever to cross the Rs 3000 crore milestone globally. The first part, which amassed around Rs 1300 crore at the worldwide box office, may see a spike with its impending release in Japan. Jio Studios on Wednesday announced that the first part will release in Japan on July 10, over seven months after its release in India in December 2025.

Given Indian cinema’s thriving track record at the Japan box office and Dhurandhar’s global dominance, it’s likely to see a major spike in its collection, starting July 10. Rajamouli’s 2022 Telugu action epic RRR, starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR, is the highest grossing Indian film ever in Japan, surpassing ¥2.42 billion (Rs 143 crore). It’s followed by KS Ravikumar’s 1995 Tamil potboiler Muthu, starring Rajinikanth, at ¥405 million (Rs 24 crore); Baahubali 2: The Conclusion at ¥305 million (Rs 18 crore), and Rajkumar Hirani’s 2009 Bollywood buddy comedy 3 Idiots, starring Aamir, at ¥170 million (Rs 10 crore).

Dhurandhar 2 box office collection day 41

On Tuesday (day 41) at the domestic box office, Dhurandhar 2 added another Rs 1.30 crore from 2925 shows to its total collection. This was a marginal increase from its Monday (day 40) earnings of Rs 1.05 crore from 2808 shows. That was more than a 50% decline from its Sunday (day 39) collection of Rs 3.40 crore from 2988 shows.

That, in turn saw a minor spike after its Saturday (day 38) earnings of Rs 3 crore from 2896 shows. Dhurandhar 2 witnessed a major leap, almost by 94%, from its Friday (day 37) collection of Rs 1.55 crore from 2699 shows, equal to its Thursday (day 36) earnings from 3434 shows, as per Sacnilk.

The number of screens dropped on Friday after new releases like Prashant Jha’s romantic comedy Ginny Wedss Sunny 2, starring Avinash Tiwary and Medha Shankar. However, that film is no match to Dhurandhar 2 as it could barely earn 10 lakh on its first Tuesday, less than 1/10th of the earnings of the Ranveer Singh-starrer that day, which is well into its sixth week.

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With just one more day to go before the conclusion of week 6, Dhurandhar 2 is likely to wrap up within Rs 14 crore, given its current trajectory. That would not be too much of a fall from its week 5 collection of Rs 19.52 crore. That was a drastic fall from its week 4 earnings of Rs 54.70 crore, thanks to major competition from Priyadarshan’s horror comedy Bhooth Bangla, starring Akshay Kumar.

In week 3, Dhurandhar 2 earned Rs 110.60 crore, less than half of its week 2 collection of Rs 263.65 crore, which in turn, was around one-third of its opening week earnings of Rs 674.17 crore. Overseas, it earned only Rs 25 lakh, bumping up its total overseas sales to Rs 424.75 crore.

Dhurandhar 2 – Records broken so far

Dhurandhar 2 is already the highest grossing Hindi film ever at the domestic box office after surpassing its first part, which amassed over Rs 890 crore. It’s also the second highest grossing Indian film ever domestically, next only to Sukumar’s 2024 Telugu action thriller Pushpa 2: The Rule. The Allu Arjun-starrer stands at Rs 1234 crore. So, Dhurandhar 2 still has Rs 102 crore to earn before it can top that.

Overseas, Dhurandhar 2 has become the highest grossing Hindi film in Australia, New Zealand, and the UK, where it beat Siddharth Anand’s 2023 spy thriller Pathaan, starring Shah Rukh Khan, to get there. Worldwide, it also became the fastest Indian film to surpass the Rs 1000 crore milestone. It’s also the third highest grossing Indian film ever at the global box office, after beating Pushpa 2.

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However, it still has another Rs 30 crore before it can challenge SS Rajamouli’s 2017 Telugu action fantasy epic Baahubali 2: The Conclusion. The Prabhas-starrer is the second highest grossing Indian film ever at the worldwide box office, at Rs 1810 crore. The highest grossing Indian film ever is Nitesh Tiwari’s 2016 Bollywood family sports drama Dangal, starring Aamir Khan, which rules the charts at Rs 2090 crore.

The majority of Dangal’s unparalleled worldwide box office collection came from its Rs 1300 crore earnings in China. If the box office earnings of China and the Gulf (where Dhurandhar 2 didn’t see a release) are excluded, the Ranveer-starrer is already the highest grossing Indian film ever globally.

Also Read — Bhoot Bangla Box Office Collection Day 12 Live Updates: Akshay Kumar-starrer rolls out Buy 1 Get 1 offer ahead of Raja Shivaji release, eyes Rs 200 Cr worldwide

Dhurandhar 2 OTT release date

The mandatory minimum eight-week window since the theatrical release of Dhurandhar 2 will soon come to an end, which is when it’s likely to drop on OTT. The sequel is likely to release on streaming on May 14, which is merely 15 days away. While the first part is streaming on Netflix India, the sequel will drop on JioHotstar as part of a new deal. Thus, the film has only 15 days to perform and try to aim at becoming the highest grossing Indian film ever at the domestic box office and at least the second highest grossing Indian film ever worldwide.