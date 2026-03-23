Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 4 LIVE Updates: Ranveer Singh-starrer earns Rs 691 cr worldwide gross, deliver all-time first weekend record for Hindi cinema

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 4 LIVE Updates: The Ranveer Singh-starrer's worldwide gross currently stands at Rs 550 crore. (Credit: Facebook/@officialjiostudios)

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 4 Worldwide LIVE Updates: The Dhurandhar rampage is continuing unabated at the box office, and director Aditya Dhar’s Ranveer Singh-starrer has once again recorded a three-digit daily collection, showing potential to outdo its predecessor in just a few days. On Sunday, the spy actioner recorded an India nett collection of Rs 114.85 crore, taking its first weekend domestic net total to Rs 454.12 crore, and domestic gross collection to Rs 541.97 crore according to industry tracker Sacnilk. With Rs 149.35 crore gross collection coming from overseas, Dhurandhar 2’s total worldwide gross collection stands at Rs 691.32 crore.

While the movie opened at Rs 102.55 crore on Thursday, after minting Rs 43 crore from paid previews a day prior, its domestic collection had fallen to Rs 80.72 crore on Friday. However, the figure witnessed a 39.98 per cent increase on Saturday and reached Rs 113 crore, following which Dhurandhar 2 earned Rs 114.85 crore on Sunday, delivering two consecutive Rs 100 crore days, which is the first for Hindi cinema. It may be recalled that the first instalment in the franchise had grossed Rs 1,307.35 crore during its lifetime.

Story continues below this ad Although director Harish Shankar’s Ustaad Bhagat Singh, featuring Pawan Kalyan in the lead role, also hit the screens on March 19 and was expected to pose competition to Dhurandhar 2, the Ranveer Singh-starrer has crushed the Telugu action drama at the box office. Ustaad Bhagat Singh has so far collected only Rs 71.3 crore globally and hasn’t even crossed Rs 10 crore (nett) on any day since its debut. At the current rate, Dhurandhar 2 is showing potential to surpass titles ahead of it on the list of the biggest Indian hits. In fact, it is performing even better than Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (2017), the second-highest-grossing Indian film of all time, which earned Rs 90 crore and Rs 93 crore on its first Saturday and Sunday, respectively. Live Updates Mar 23, 2026 08:01 AM IST Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 4 LIVE Updates: Ranveer Singh-starrer earns $11 mn in North America After the buzz generated by Dhurandhar 2 globally, it seems the film will destroy a few records in North America too. It has already earned $11 million till Saturday in the region and the first weekend is likely to bring around $13.5 million, reported Sacnilk. With this, it has raced past Kalki 2898 AD's $11.2 million and is eyeing one BO record that has been unchallenged for almost a decade -- Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, starring Prabhas, which earned over $22 million lifetime total. Mar 23, 2026 07:49 AM IST Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 4 LIVE Updates: Dhurandhar 2 vs Pushpa 2 first weekend Dhurandhar 2 has broken many box office records and created new ones at the box office but it seems difficult if will be able to eclipse Pushpa 2. The Allu Arjun starrer earned Rs 142.59 crore and Rs 168.65 crore on its first Saturday and Sunday, respectively, with its domestic net collection after a 4-day weekend at an impressive Rs 529.45 crore net. Dhurandhar 2 has earned Rs 450 crore India net after a 4-day weekend. While a Rs 1000-crore first week for Ranveer Singh film seems likely, it is too early to predict if the Ranveer Singh-starrer will dethrone Dangal (Rs 2,070.3 crore) as the highest-grossing Indian film of all time. Mar 23, 2026 07:39 AM IST Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 4 LIVE Updates: Ranveer Singh film delivers biggest ever opening weekend in Hindi cinema With Rs 454 crore from India net box office collection, Ranveer Singh-starrer has delivered the highest first weekend collection for a Bollywood film. The top three earners behind Dhurandhar 2 remain Pushpa 2 (Hindi version) with Rs 291 crore, Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan with Rs 286.16 crore and Pathaan with Rs 280.75 crore earning. Pushpa 2, however, was a bigger juggernaut than Dhurandhar 2 if its collection in all languages is considered. Mar 23, 2026 07:28 AM IST Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 4 LIVE Updates: Aditya Dhar film earns Rs 691.3 gr global gross Dhurandhar 2 has earned Rs 149.35 crore globally as it sees high interest in North America. With Rs 541.97 crore as its India gross collection (this also includes entertainment tax levied by the government), the worldwide gross of the Aditya Dhar film stands at Rs 691.32 crore. Mar 23, 2026 07:23 AM IST Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 4 LIVE Updates: Ranveer Singh film earns Rs 114.85 cr on Sunday Ranveer Singh-starrer Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge (Dhurandhar 2) box office collection on day 4, Sunday, delivered yet another record. After becoming the first Hindi film to earn over Rs 100 crore from just one language on Saturday, it has now delivered yet another Rs 100 crore day on Sunday with Rs 114.85 Crore collected from 21,202 shows. With this, the Aditya Dhar film has earned Rs 454.12 crore Indian net collections.

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