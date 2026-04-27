Dhurandhar 2 box office collection day 39: Ranveer Singh film is Rs 33 cr shy of beating Baahubali 2

Dhurandhar 2 box office collection day 39: Aditya Dhar’s spy thriller Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge, starring Ranveer Singh, refuses to slow down even during its sixth weekend. Facing stiff competition from releases old and new, across Bollywood and Hollywood, the film managed to hold its own, earning Rs 6.40 crore over its sixth weekend.

On Sunday (day 39) at the domestic box office, Dhurandhar 2 added another Rs 3.40 crore to its overall haul. This was a marginal increase from its earnings on Saturday (day 38), when it garnered Rs 3 crore, registering a 93.50% jump from its Friday (day 37) collection of Rs 1.55 crore as it entered week 6.

Dhurandhar 2’s Rs 3.40 crore earnings on Sunday were almost one-fourth of that of Priyadarshan’s horror comedy Bhooth Bangla (Rs 12.50 crore), starring Akshay Kumar. But it was almost 10 times of the earnings of the new Bollywood release — Prasshant Jha’s romantic comedy Ginny Wedss Sunny 2, starring Avinash Tiwary and Medha Shankr, which could earn only Rs 38 lakh on its first Sunday.

Dhurandhar 2 has entered with momentum into its sixth week, although it’s likely to witness yet another free fall on its sixth Monday, day 40 at the domestic box office. The resurrection over the seventh weekend looks tough as a new barrage of releases will usher in this Friday on May 1 — including Riteish Deshmukh’s period war drama Raja Shivaji and Sunil Pandey’s romantic drama Ek Din, starring Sai Pallavi and Junaid Khan.

Dhurandhar 2 amassed Rs 674.17 crore in the opening week at the domestic box office. That figure went down by more than half in week 2, at Rs 263.65 crore. The trend continued in week 3, as the film could earn less than half at Rs 110.60 crore. Similarly, its earnings in week 4 were Rs 54.70 crore and in week 5 were 19.52 crore. Given the current trajectory, week 6 is likely to be less than half of week 5 as well.

Records broken

Ever since its release last month on March 19, Dhurandhar 2 has dismantled several records at the box office, both domestically and globally. It went on to dethrone its predecessor, Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar from last year which earned over Rs 890 crore, to become the highest grossing Hindi film ever in India. Its current domestic haul stands at Rs 1353.27 crore gross and Rs 1130.59 crore net.

Although its unprecedented box office collection was attributed to extremely high ticket prices, Dhurandhar 2 has managed to sell over 1.78 crore tickets on BookMyShow alone, trailing behind only Sukumar’s 2024 Telugu action thriller Pushpa 2: The Rule, starring Allu Arjun, which sold over 2.08 crore tickets on the platform.

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Dhurandhar 2 also became the fastest film to cross the Rs 1000 crore milestone at the worldwide box office, achieving this feat within its opening week itself. It’s now also the highest grossing Indian film in countries like Australia, New Zealand, and the UK, where it surpassed Siddharth Anand’s 2023 blockbuster spy thriller Pathaan, starring Shah Rukh Khan. It also became the highest opening film in North America.

Given its impressive overseas box office collection of over Rs 424.25 crore, Dhurandhar 2 stands as the third highest grossing Indian film ever globally at Rs 1777.52 crore. It’s long surpassed the worldwide earnings of Pushpa 2 at Rs 1742 crore. If the territories of China and the Gulf are excluded, it’s easily the highest grossing Indian film ever globally.

When Dhurandhar 2’s current global haul is combined with the worldwide box office collection of the first part, which amassed around Rs 1300 crore during its entire run, it makes Dhurandhar the highest grossing Indian franchise of all time at over Rs 3000 crore.

The road ahead

As Dhurandhar 2 is likely to slow down in its sixth week and not pick up with as much velocity over its upcoming seventh weekend, it’s yet to become the highest grossing Indian film ever at both the domestic and worldwide box office. In India, it’s still around Rs 104 crore away from surpassing Pushpa 2 (Rs 1234 crore), the highest grossing Indian film of all time domestically.

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Globally, Dhurandhar 2 is closer to its next target. It’s only around Rs 33 crore away from surpassing the worldwide box office collection of SS Rajamouli’s 2017 Telugu action fantasy epic Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (Rs 1810 crore) to become the second highest grossing Indian film ever worldwide. However, its subsequent target is a tall order — Nitesh Tiwari’s 2016 Bollywood family sports drama Dangal, which is the highest grossing Indian film ever globally at Rs 2010 crore.