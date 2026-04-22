Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Day 34: Ranveer’s film rebounds after crash; hits Rs 1,761 cr worldwide

Dhurandhar 2 box office collection day 34: Aditya Dhar’s spy thriller Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge registered its lowest single-day earnings on Monday ever since its release last month. It managed to add only Rs 1.62 crore to its historic total box office collection. This major decline can be attributed to stiff competition from the new release, Priyadarshan’s horror comedy Bhooth Bangla, starring Akshay Kumar.

Dhurandhar 2 domestic box office collection day 34

However, on Tuesday, Dhurandhar 2 picked up yet again, and even began matching up with Bhooth Bangla, which also saw only a marginal release in earnings on Tuesday after a dramatic decline on its first Monday. On Tuesday (day 34), Dhurandhar 2 earned Rs 2 crore, a slight increase from its Monday (day 33) earnings of Rs 1.62 crore. On the other hand, Bhooth Bangla on Tuesday earned Rs 7.65 crore, which although almost four times that of the Tuesday earnings of Dhurandhar 2, registered only a marginal hike of Rs 90 lakh from Monday, when it earned Rs 6.75 crore. This magnitude of rise is only a little more than that of Dhurandhar 2 at Rs 38 lakh.