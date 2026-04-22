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Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Day 34: Ranveer’s film rebounds after crash; hits Rs 1,761 cr worldwide
Dhurandhar 2 box office collection day 34: Aditya Dhar's spy thriller starring Ranveer Singh has picked up yet again at the domestic box office, increasing by Rs 38 lakh on Tuesday.
Dhurandhar 2 box office collection day 34: Aditya Dhar’s spy thriller Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge registered its lowest single-day earnings on Monday ever since its release last month. It managed to add only Rs 1.62 crore to its historic total box office collection. This major decline can be attributed to stiff competition from the new release, Priyadarshan’s horror comedy Bhooth Bangla, starring Akshay Kumar.
Dhurandhar 2 domestic box office collection day 34
However, on Tuesday, Dhurandhar 2 picked up yet again, and even began matching up with Bhooth Bangla, which also saw only a marginal release in earnings on Tuesday after a dramatic decline on its first Monday. On Tuesday (day 34), Dhurandhar 2 earned Rs 2 crore, a slight increase from its Monday (day 33) earnings of Rs 1.62 crore. On the other hand, Bhooth Bangla on Tuesday earned Rs 7.65 crore, which although almost four times that of the Tuesday earnings of Dhurandhar 2, registered only a marginal hike of Rs 90 lakh from Monday, when it earned Rs 6.75 crore. This magnitude of rise is only a little more than that of Dhurandhar 2 at Rs 38 lakh.
Over its fifth weekend as well, Dhurandhar 2 had held its own in front of Bhooth Bangla. It earned Rs 5.20 crore on Sunday (day 32) and Rs 4.65 crore on Saturday (day 31) respectively. It registered its lowest single-day earnings till then on Friday (day 30) at Rs 2.70 crore. During the weekdays of its week 5, Dhurandhar 2 continues to hover around the Rs 2 crore mark, but hasn’t been able to surpass it yet, as per Sacnilk.
After 34 days, the total box office collection of Dhurandhar 2 in India stands at Rs 1339.76 crore gross and Rs 1119.29 crore net. That makes it the highest grossing Hindi film ever domestically. However, it’s still the second highest grossing Indian film ever at the domestic box office, next to Sukumar’s 2024 Telugu gangster thriller Pushpa 2: The Rule, starring Allu Arjun, which dominates at Rs 1234 crore, still 115 crore more than Dhurandhar 2’s current box office collection in India.
Dhurandhar 2 worldwide box office collection day 34
Worldwide is a different story, as Dhurandhar 2 has surpassed Pushpa 2 to become the third highest grossing Indian film ever at the global box office. However, it could add only Rs 54 lakh to its overseas collection on Tuesday, which now stands at Rs 422 crore. When combined with the gross domestic box office collection, the total worldwide earnings of the film now stands at Rs 1761.76 crore after a historic run of 34 days.
Dhurandhar 2’s next target is still around Rs 50 crore away at Rs 1810 crore, the lifetime worldwide box office collection of SS Rajamouli’s 2017 Telugu action fantasy epic Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, starring Prabhas. The highest grossing Indian film ever worldwide is Nitesh Tiwari’s 2016 Bollywood family sports drama Dangal, starring Aamir Khan, at Rs 2090 crore.
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However, if the box office earnings from the Gulf and China territories are excluded, Dhurandhar 2 is easily the highest grossing Indian film ever globally. The sequel to Dhar’s Dhurandhar from last December, it also stars Sara Arjun, Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, and Rakesh Bedi who reprised their roles from the first part.
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