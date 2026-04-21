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Dhurandhar 2 box office collection day 33: Ranveer Singh film records lowest haul, earns Rs 1.62 cr amid Bhooth Bangla clash
Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge recorded its lowest single-day haul on Day 33, earning Rs 1.62 crore. The Ranveer Singh starrer faces competition from Bhooth Bangla, which led Monday box office.
Dhurandhar 2 box office collection Day 33: Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge, starring Ranveer Singh, recorded its lowest single-day collection yet on Day 33, earning Rs 1.62 crore at the domestic box office. The film is currently facing competition from Priyadarshan’s Bhooth Bangla, led by Akshay Kumar, which collected Rs 6.75 crore across 10,984 shows on Monday.
As per Sacnilk, on day 33, Dhurandhar 2 recorded its lowest single-day collection since release, earning Rs 1.62 crore net in India. This marks a noticeable drop from its fifth Sunday (Day 32) haul of Rs 5.20 crore, which had shown a slight jump over Saturday’s Rs 4.65 crore and Friday’s Rs 2.70 crore.
Despite the dip, the film’s overall performance remains formidable. As per Sacnilk, the total India gross now stands at Rs 1,337.46 crore, while the net domestic collection has reached Rs 1,117.29 crore. The film continues to rank among the highest-grossing Hindi films domestically, although it still trails Pushpa 2: The Rule in terms of all-time records.
The fifth week, however, reflects a clear slowdown. After earning Rs 674.17 crore in its opening week, followed by Rs 263.65 crore in week 2 and Rs 110.60 crore in week 3, the film’s week 4 collections had already dipped to Rs 54.70 crore. The current trend suggests a further tapering, especially with new releases eating into its screens.
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Dhurandhar 2 worldwide box office collection
Overseas, the film added Rs 0.40 crore on Day 33, taking its total international gross to Rs 421.50 crore. Combined with its domestic earnings, Dhurandhar 2’s worldwide gross now stands at Rs 1,758.96 crore.
The film had already surpassed the global earnings of Pushpa 2: The Rule (Rs 1,742 crore) over the weekend, making it one of the highest-grossing Indian films ever worldwide. It now trails only Baahubali 2: The Conclusion and Dangal in the all-time global rankings. While overtaking the top two remains a long shot given its current pace, the film has already carved out a significant milestone by becoming the highest-grossing Indian film globally without contributions from Gulf countries or China.
About Dhurandhar 2
Dhurandhar 2 has now taken its franchise total (including the first film) to Rs 3,065.96 crore worldwide, making it the first Indian franchise to cross the Rs 3,000 crore mark.
Directed by Aditya Dhar, the film also stars Arjun Rampal, R. Madhavan and Sanjay Dutt. It follows Indian spy Jaskirat Singh’s backstory and his mission to infiltrate a terror network in Pakistan.
Backed by Jio Studios and B62 Studios, the film released in theatres on March 19 and has maintained a steady run at the box office despite stiff competition and declining weekly trends.
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