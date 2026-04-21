Dhurandhar 2 box office collection day 33: Ranveer Singh film records lowest haul, earns Rs 1.62 cr amid Bhooth Bangla clash

Dhurandhar 2 box office collection Day 33: Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge, starring Ranveer Singh, recorded its lowest single-day collection yet on Day 33, earning Rs 1.62 crore at the domestic box office. The film is currently facing competition from Priyadarshan’s Bhooth Bangla, led by Akshay Kumar, which collected Rs 6.75 crore across 10,984 shows on Monday.

As per Sacnilk, on day 33, Dhurandhar 2 recorded its lowest single-day collection since release, earning Rs 1.62 crore net in India. This marks a noticeable drop from its fifth Sunday (Day 32) haul of Rs 5.20 crore, which had shown a slight jump over Saturday’s Rs 4.65 crore and Friday’s Rs 2.70 crore.

Despite the dip, the film’s overall performance remains formidable. As per Sacnilk, the total India gross now stands at Rs 1,337.46 crore, while the net domestic collection has reached Rs 1,117.29 crore. The film continues to rank among the highest-grossing Hindi films domestically, although it still trails Pushpa 2: The Rule in terms of all-time records.