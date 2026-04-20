Dhurandhar 2 box office collection day 32: Ranveer Singh’s film Rs 120 cr away from beating Pushpa 2

Dhurandhar 2 box office collection day 32: Aditya Dhar’s spy thriller Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge, starring Ranveer Singh, continues to hold its own even during the fifth weekend despite fresh and stiff competition from Priyadarshan’s horror comedy Bhooth Bangla, starring Akshay Kumar. Even though the latter enjoys a clear edge at the domestic box office, the former refuses to slow down despite the reduction in number of shows to 3,910.

On its fifth Sunday (day 32), Dhurandhar 2 earned Rs 5.20 crore in India, a slight improvement on its fifth Saturday (day 31) earnings of Rs 4.65 crore. That was a significant rose from its fifth Friday (day 30) collection of Rs 2.70 crore. It registered a decline on Friday thanks to the release of Bhooth Bangla after earning Rs 3.40 crore on its fifth Thursday (day 29), when Priyadarshan and Akshay’s reunion had paid previews in the evening.

As per Sacnilk, the total box office collection of Dhurandhar 2 in India now stands at Rs 13355.54 crore gross and Rs 1115.67 crore net. It’s already the highest grossing Hindi film ever at the domestic box office after beating the earnings of its first part, which released this past December and earned over Rs 890 crore. However, the sequel is yet to beat Sukumar’s 2024 Telugu gangster thriller Pushpa 2: The Rule, starring Allu Arjun, which amassed Rs 1234.10 crore gross, and stands as the highest grossing Indian film ever domestically.

Earlier, Dhurandhar 2 surpassed SS Rajamouli’s 2017 Telugu action fantasy epic Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (Rs 1234.10 crore gross) to become the second highest grossing Indian film ever at the domestic box office. But it still needs to earn Rs 120 crore more to edge past Pushpa 2 to become the highest grossing Indian film ever domestically. Given its current trajectory, the chances seem slim, but not unattainable.

Though Dhurandhar 2 has kicked off its fifth week on a better note, thanks to the weekend, it’s been registering less numbers every week. That is unlike the first part, which progressively grew over even its third and fourth weekend. The sequel, however, earned only Rs 54,70 crore in week 4, around half of what it amassed in week 3 — Rs 110.60 crore. That was also less than half of its week 2 collection, Rs 263.65 crore. That, in turn, was almost one-third of what the film earned in its opening week — Rs 674.17 crore.

Dhurandhar 2 worldwide box office collection

Overseas, Dhurandhar 2 has slowed down even further. It could manage to add only Rs 1.10 crore on its fifth Sunday (day 32), bumping up its total overseas earnings to Rs 421.10 crore. When combined with its domestic box office collection, Dhurandhar 2’s worldwide gross now stands at Rs 1756.64 crore. That makes it the third highest grossing Indian film ever globally.

On its fifth Saturday (day 31), Dhurandhar 2 finally surpassed Pushpa 2’s worldwide box office collection (Rs 1742 crore). Now, it’s next only to Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (Rs 1810 crore) and Nitesh Tiwari’s 2016 Bollywood family sports drama Dangal (Rs 2090 crore), starring Aamir Khan. While its chances of dethroning the top 2 seem rather distant, it’s already the highest grossing Indian film globally, excluding the Gulf and China territories. It’s also the first Indian franchise ever to surpass the Rs 3000 crore mark, given the first part earned around Rs 1300 crore worldwide.

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Co-produced by Jyoti Deshpande-led Jio Studios and Aditya and Lokesh Dhar’s B62 Studios, Dhurandhar 2 also stars Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Rakesh Bedi, and Sara Arjun, who reprised their roles from the first part. The sequel revolves around Indian spy Jaskirat Singh’s (Ranveer) backstory and mission to infiltrate the terror network in Pakistan.