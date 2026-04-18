Dhurandhar 2 Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 30 Live Updates: Ranveer Singh-starrer drops to Rs 2.7 cr on 5th Friday, earns Rs 1,741.73 cr worldwide

Dhurandhar 2 Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 30 Live Updates: The Ranveer Singh-starrer is showing signs of slowing down at the box office.

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 30 Worldwide LIVE Updates: After a blockbuster run at the box office, Ranveer Singh’s spy actioner Dhurandhar The Revenge is finally showing signs of slowing down. According to the trade tracker Sacnilk, Dhurandhar 2 earned Rs 2.70 crore on its fifth Friday, marking a 20.6% drop from its Thursday collection of Rs 3.40 crore. With this, the film’s India net collection has reached Rs 1,105.82 crore, while the gross collection stands at Rs 1,323.73 crore. Worldwide, the movie has earned around Rs 1,741.73 crore.

On Day 30, Dhurandhar The Revenge recorded an overall theatre occupancy of 17.7%, with morning shows at 7%, afternoon shows at 17.62%, evening shows at 18.62%, and night shows at 21.62%. The number of shows has also declined. In the Delhi-NCR region, the film ran across 454 shows with 12.8% occupancy, while Mumbai recorded 349 shows with an overall occupancy of 14.5%. Chennai registered the highest occupancy at 49.7%, albeit across just 11 shows.

Story continues below this ad While Dhurandhar 2 has already become the fourth highest-grossing Indian film of all time, it still trails Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2 (Rs 1,742.10 crore). The top two spots are held by Prabhas’ Baahubali 2 (Rs 1,788.60 crore) and Aamir Khan-starrer Dangal (Rs 2,070.30 crore). ALSO READ | Kangana Ranaut says Dhurandhar revived industry; praises R Madhavan for ‘very close’ portrayal of Ajit Doval Dhurandhar The Revenge now faces competition at the Indian box office. Akshay Kumari’s horror-comedy drama Bhooth Bangla hit the big screen on April 17 and has already minted over Rs 23 crore worldwide. Live Updates Apr 18, 2026 08:21 AM IST Dhurandhar 2 Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 30 Live Updates: Dhurandhar 2's worldwide box office close to surpassing Pushpa 2 Dhurandhar 2's worldwide box office collection currently stands at Rs 1,741.73 crore. The film is expected to surpass Pushpa 2 today, which earned Rs 1,742.10 cr worldwide. Apr 18, 2026 08:21 AM IST Dhurandhar 2 Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 30 Live Updates: Dhurandhar 2's lowest earning day yet On Friday, which was the film 30th day in the theatres, it earned Rs 2.70 cr at the box office in India. This takes the film's net domestic collection to Rs 1,105.82 cr.

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