Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 3 LIVE Updates: Ranveer Singh film earns over Rs 500 crore worldwide

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 3 Live Updates: It’s been just three days since its release, but Dhurandhar 2 is already on a record-breaking spree at the box office. After minting Rs 226.27 crore in India net within two days of release, the film collected Rs 113 crore on its third day, according to industry tracker Sacnilk. This has taken its total domestic collection to Rs 339.27 crore.

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Dhurandhar 2 is also eyeing to surpass the opening weekend record of Pushpa 2: The Rule to become the biggest weekend opener of all time in India. Allu Arjun’s film’s opening weekend collection stood at Rs 354 crore India net, including all languages.

Beyond its domestic performance, the film has recorded a worldwide gross of Rs 501.04 crore. As per industry trackers, the film is witnessing unprecedented momentum at the North American box office (USA and Canada). The film’s projected single-day gross stands at $4.0 million (Rs 35 crore) to $4.5 million (Rs 40 crore) on day three of its release in the region, and if it manages to mint this amount, it will script history by recording the highest single-day gross in the history of Indian cinema in North America by a significant margin.

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Dhurandhar 2 has already surpassed some of the biggest hits of the past few years. While the film earned Rs 226.27 crore within the first two days of release, hits like Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan, Pathaan, and Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal were left far behind the Ranveer Singh-starrer. While Pathaan and Jawan minted Rs 127.50 crore and Rs 128.23 crore within two days of release, respectively, Animal had raked in Rs 130.07 crore.

With the film’s Tamil and Telugu versions hitting screens, its collections are expected to surge even further, and it is predicted that the film will surpass Rs 100 crore on Sunday.