Dhurandhar 2 Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 29 LIVE Updates: Ranveer Singh-starrer to face major competition from Bhooth Bangla; earns 1,737.74 cr

Dhurandhar 2 Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 29 LIVE Updates: Ranveer Singh-starrer earns over Rs 1,737 crore worldwide.

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 29 Worldwide LIVE Updates: Ranveer Singh’s film Dhurandhar The Revenge is nearing the one-month mark since its release. Despite being in its fourth week, the film continues to rake in decent collections. According to a report by Sacnilk, Dhurandhar 2 earned Rs 3.40 crore net in India on Thursday across 8,654 shows. With this, the film’s total net collection in India stands at Rs 1,103.12 crore, while its gross collection has reached Rs 1,320.49 crore.

Overseas, Dhurandhar 2 has collected Rs 417.25 crore, taking its worldwide total to Rs 1,737.74 crore. In the list of highest grossing Indian films of all time, the Aditya Dhar directorial currently trails Pushpa 2 by Rs 5 crore, and remains behind Baahubali 2 (Rs 1,788.06 crore) and Dangal (Rs 2,070.30 crore).

Story continues below this ad Also Read: Ram Gopal Varma reveals his only criticism for Dhurandhar 2: ‘Dawood Ibrahim’s portrayal was incorrect’ On Thursday, the film recorded an overall occupancy of 10.2 per cent, with evening shows seeing the highest footfall. Chennai reported the highest occupancy at 32.3 per cent from 13 shows, followed by Bengaluru with 16.5 per cent across 244 shows. In Mumbai, Ranveer Singh’s film registered 11.8 per cent occupancy from 650 shows, while in Delhi-NCR, Dhurandhar 2 recorded 9.5 per cent across 954 shows. While the buzz around Dhurandhar 2 remains strong, it will be interesting to see whether Akshay Kumar’s Bhooth Bangla, which hit screens today, manages to slow its pace. Live Updates Apr 17, 2026 08:29 AM IST Dhurandhar 2 Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 29 LIVE Updates: Ranveer film's lowest earning overseas so far In overseas markets, the film Dhurandhar 2 added Rs 0.50 crore on the same day, pushing its international total to Rs 417.25 crore. With this, the worldwide gross collection has now climbed to Rs 1,737.74 crore, as shared by trade site Sacnilk. Apr 17, 2026 08:29 AM IST Dhurandhar 2 Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 29 LIVE Updates: Ranveer's film made Rs 3.40 crore on 5th Thursday Trade site Sacnilk shared that on Day 29, Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge earned a net of Rs 3.40 crore from 8,654 shows, taking its total India gross collection to Rs 1,320.49 crore, while the India net stands at Rs 1,103.12 crore so far.

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