Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Day 27 LIVE: Ranveer Singh’s film mints Rs 7 crore on fourth Tuesday, races towards Rs 1,750 crore worldwide

Dhurandhar 2 Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 27 LIVE Updates: After a stellar run at the Indian box office, Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar The Revenge is now showing signs of slowing down. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the film slipped into single-digit earnings on Tuesday, collecting Rs 7.05 crore from 9549 shows. With this, its net collection in India stands at Rs 1,095.67 crore, while the gross total has reached Rs 1,311.68 crore.

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Worldwide, Dhurandhar 2’s total collection stands at Rs 1,727.93 crore. It is currently the fourth-highest-grossing Indian film. Dangal remains the highest-grosser at Rs 2,070.30 crore, followed by Baahubali 2 with Rs 1,788 crore and Pushpa 2 with Rs 1,742 crore.

On Tuesday, Dhurandhar The Revenge recorded an overall occupancy of 19.85%. Chennai led with the highest occupancy at 62% across 19 shows. Bengaluru followed with 25.5% occupancy from 287 shows, while Jaipur registered 20.5% across 16 shows. In Mumbai, the film recorded 17.3% occupancy from 766 shows, while Delhi-NCR also reported 17.3% across 1,127 shows.

The film, which released on April 19, has enjoyed an uninterrupted run so far, with major releases failing to threaten its box office dominance. However, that may change with the release of Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan’s horror comedy Bhoot Bangla later this week.