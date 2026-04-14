Dhurandhar 2 Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 26 LIVE Updates: Ranveer Singh-starrer just Rs 24 cr shy of surpassing Pushpa 2, soars past Rs 1700 cr worldwide

Dhurandhar 2 Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 26 LIVE Updates: Dhurandhar franhcise has earned Rs 3000 crore worldwide.

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 26 Worldwide LIVE Updates: Dhurandhar The Revenge, starring Ranveer Singh in the lead role, is just four days away from completing a month at the box office, and its momentum is showing signs of slowing down. After an impressive weekend, on Day 26 (its fourth Monday), the film saw a 64.1% dip, earning earned Rs 5.20 crore. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Dhurandhar 2 recorded this collection across 10,286 shows nationwide. Its total India gross now stands at a staggering Rs 1,303.37 crore, while the India net collection has reached Rs 1,088.62 crore.

Over its fourth weekend alone, Dhurandhar 2 managed to rake in more than Rs 35 crore in India, further highlighting its sustained box office pull. A major factor behind its continued dominance has been the lack of significant competition. The only notable release during this period was Dacoit in Telugu, which, despite receiving positive reviews, failed to dent the Raveer Singh-starrer’s collections in any meaningful way.

Story continues below this ad ALSO READ | ‘Our story isn’t over’: Priya Sachdev shares emotional post for Sunjay Kapur on their ninth anniversary amid estate dispute However, the coming days could present a fresh challenge. The upcoming release of Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan’s Bhooth Bangla on April 16 has already generated considerable buzz. The duo has previously delivered several hit comedies, including Bhool Bhulaiyaa and Bhagam Bhaag, raising expectations for their latest collaboration. It remains to be seen whether this new release will impact Dhurandhar 2’s stellar run. Meanwhile, Dhurandhar 2’s global earnings have now comfortably surpassed Rs 1,700 crore. With this, the Dhurandhar franchise has collectively crossed an extraordinary Rs 3,000 crore worldwide, further solidifying its massive box office legacy. Live Updates Apr 14, 2026 08:40 AM IST Dhurandhar 2 Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 26 LIVE Updates: Dhurandhar 2 just Rs 24 cr shy of surpassing Pushpa 2 Dhurandhar 2 has been in the theatres for nearly a month and has created history at the box office. As expected, the film's collections are now starting to slow down but it appears that the Aditya Dhar directorial will soon surpass the global collections of Pushpa 2. Apr 14, 2026 08:27 AM IST Dhurandhar 2 Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 26 LIVE Updates: Dhurandhar franchise earns over Rs 3,000 crore Ranveer Singh-starrer Dhurandhar 2 has earned over Rs 1700 crore at the global box office. The franchise, with both first and second films combined, has now made over Rs 3,000 crore.

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